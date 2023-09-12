The Logansport Lady Berries placed third at their final North Central Conference girls golf meet Monday at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
The Berries were the defending champion but had to replace four of five starters from last year’s team.
They still had two All-NCC performers Monday, as junior Sophia Kay shot an 88 to place second overall and freshman Izzy Lundy had a 92 to place seventh. They were followed by senior Kate Barber (111), freshman Natalie Graham (117) and sophomore Maeda Bradbury (130).
Harrison won with a 369, followed by Richmond (376), Logansport (408), McCutcheon (410), Lafayette Jeff (424), Kokomo (509), Muncie Central (Inc.), Anderson (Inc.) and Marion (Inc.).
Richmond senior Lauren Freeman shot an 85 to earn conference medalist honors.
HNAC MEET
Winamac won its third straight conference title Saturday at Round Barn Golf Club in Rochester.
The Warriors won with a 378, followed by Knox (438), North Judson (473), Pioneer (486), Triton (486), Caston (518), Culver (Inc.) and LaVille (no team).
Winamac senior Bianca Huizar repeated as the HNAC medalist with a 77. Teammate Olivia Link was runner-up with an 89. Maggie Smith (105) and Sierra Hatchel (106) also earned all-conference honors for the Warriors. Ashlynn Jennings added a 113 to earn honorable mention.
Pioneer’s Mia McKaig shot a 93 to earn All-HNAC honors. She was followed by Baylee Rowan (129), Kendra Hanson (132), Brenner McClain (132) and Addie Nethercutt (138).
Jullina Sherrick shot a 115 to lead Caston and earn honorable mention honors. She was followed by Ava Sylvain (129), Shayley Strasser (135) and Savannah Zimmerman (139).
BOYS TENNIS
LOGAN 3, TWIN LAKES 2
Logansport (6-4 overall) defeated possible sectional opponent Twin Lakes at the LHS courts Monday on senior night.
Senior Cooper Smith won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Senior Conner Penz won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Max Kitchell and senior Aryan Patel won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Senior Dylan Pearson dropped a 6-2, 7-6 match at No. 1 singles. Blake Pearson and Aiden Swank lost 0-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
HARRISON CLASSIC
Pioneer went 2-2 on the day Saturday.
The Panthers (12-8 overall) had wins over Lowell 25-12, 25-11 and Indianapolis Covenant Christian 25-23, 25-19 and losses to Tri-West 25-22, 25-23 and Danville 25-21, 27-25.
“It was another tough tournament,” Pioneer coach Rod Nies said. “We’re right there. We’ve got to be able to find a way to make plays down the stretch of tight matches and pull them out. We have to be mentally tougher and calm down a little bit on offense and not try to do too much and hit smart shots. Our good players need to step up at these times.
“That’s part of the growth when you’re having a rough year like this with injuries. We got a good word back that Mackenzie Rogers’ ankle is ligament damage and not anything major. We were able to get past that and she seems to be on the mend and playing well. We need to get everybody healthy and stay healthy and put a run together and start winning some of these big games. We’re hoping it’s all in preparation for a deep tournament run at the end of the season. I like where we’re at to a degree but we could be 19-1 or 18-2. We’ve got to battle through situations and find a way to pull these games out.”
TRITON TOURNEY
Caston went 2-2 on the day Saturday.
The Comets (15-5 overall) had wins over Kouts 25-23, 25-19 and Culver 25-13, 25-17 and losses to Whitko 27-25, 25-20 and Triton 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.
NORTHWESTERN 3, CASS 0
Cass (7-9 overall) lost in three games to visiting Northwestern on Monday, 25-19, 25-10, 27-25.
Emma Hildebrand led the defensive effort for the Kings with 14 digs. Haley Miller added 11 assists, 10 digs and an ace. Brooklynn Kraner added two blocks.
Cass went 2-2 at the Hornet Invite Saturday at Rossville. The Kings opened with losses to Class A No. 10 Faith Christian 25-16, 25-13 and Maconaquah 25-21, 25-20 and had wins against Fountain Central 25-13, 25-8 and Mississinewa 25-22, 22-25, 15-9.
Abbey Hileman led the team with 20 kills and four blocks on the day. Miller had 17 kills, 17 digs and 24 assists. Hildebrand added 28 digs.
LAVILLE 3, WINAMAC 0
Winamac fell to visiting LaVille in three games Monday, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
The Warriors had it all together on the defensive side with two blocks each by Marissa Iverson and Brooke Rausch and several digs and great pickups by DS Maggie Keller and libero Raegan Kasten. Offensively, Winamac struggled to find the court.
“I’m most proud of how determined the girls are. They still celebrate every play, whether we’re down 10 or up 5,” Winamac coach Heather Kasten said. “We just get caught up in making the play too perfect sometimes and it backfires. We’re still moving in the right direction toward sectionals — defense is hitting the floor, we’re flowing better on transitions and our blocking has really picked up.”
Winamac heads to Oregon-Davis Thursday night to try and add another win to the schedule.
GIRLS XC
WILDCAT CLASSIC
Logansport competed at the event held at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
The Lady Berries continued to work hard and see improvements in their times.
“What a day we had today. After such big improvements by the team last week, I was impressed to see so much more time come off of previously set personal records,” Logan coach Kailin Bauman said. “Our season is designed to have our team be in their best running shape, physically and mentally, at the end of the season and these athletes are well on their way.”
Placing 21st overall and running an 11-second personal-best was sophomore Jacqueline Hernandez-Flores in a 22:14. The rest of the varsity team finished in impressive form working together and pushing on the flat course. Sophomore Audrey Graham (24:58, a 20-second drop), Juniors Kate Maxson (25:15, a 48-second drop), Libby Dexter (25:29, a 1:30 drop) and Lily Newell (25:48, a 13-second drop) all came through the finish line looking determined.
“Today the weather really helped our team,” Bauman said. “They’ve worked so hard through the heat and humidity that this overcast, cool morning helped them all get a small boost. Their training is coming together at the right point in the season and they’re still having fun.”
The Berries will head north to the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
MUNCIE C. 6, LOGANSPORT 1
The Berries dropped to 3-6-1 and 1-3-1 in NCC play with a loss to Muncie Central at home on Saturday.
David Escobedo scored the Berries’ goal on an assist by Hodge Turner.
“It was another poor opening minutes to a game,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “We gave up an opening goal in one minute and 20 seconds, another three minutes later. We were down 3 – 0 in the first 10 minutes. We have to find some grit, some resolve, focus the list goes on. We have had lots of personnel changes and formation changes and have yet to get consistency.”
LAKELAND CHRISTIAN 5, CASTON 2
The Comets competed in a hard-fought game away.
Jan Aguilar Mendez had both goals for the Comets.
“We had success in moments, but Lakeland was able to punish our mistakes,” Caston coach Nars Sanchez said. “We let them get out in front and had to chase them for the win. We continue to improve.”
GIRLS SOCCER
LOGANSPORT 6, MUNCIE C. 0
Isabel Padilla and Gracie Henderson had two goals apiece to lead the Berries (5-7) past the visiting Bearcats.
Abby Cardenas and Kellyn Cripe each added a goal. Padilla, Henderson, Cripe, Giselle Ruiz and Lana Toloza each had an assist.
