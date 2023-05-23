ROCHESTER — Winamac brought its A game and knocked off the sectional favorite host team Monday night at the Class 2A Rochester Sectional.
The Warriors took a step towards winning a sectional championship with a solid 9-5 victory over the Zebras.
The Warriors (18-9) will have to get past rival Pioneer (15-14) in a semifinal Tuesday night.
McKenzie Hinz held a high scoring Rochester team (15-7) to five runs (two earned) on nine hits, striking out seven in a complete-game performance.
“I thought we came out really strong,” Hinz said. “We had strong defense and we brought our hitters today. We’ve been struggling a little bit but we definitely picked it up today and got them.
“My curveball was working really well. They just fouled it off a lot. And then I struck some of them out on screwballs.”
Hinz got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the second when she induced a soft liner to first and then dialed up back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the jam.
The Zebras struck first in the top of the third when a line drive to right off the bat of Sydney Haughs bounced off the right fielder’s glove for an error to give them a 2-0 lead.
But the Warriors responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Emma Goodman hit an RBI single to center that appeared to score two runs. But the umpire ruled on appeal that the speedy Maggie Smith didn’t touch third on her way to home so the second run didn’t count and a second out was put on the board. But the Warriors didn’t flinch. Hinz followed with an RBI bloop single to center to tie the game. Corrin Combs followed with a two-run single that was smoked past the second baseman into right center to give the Warriors a 4-2 lead.
Combs’ heroics weren’t over when she hit a three-run home run in the fifth that gave the Warriors a 7-3 lead.
“I was just trying to not strikeout,” Combs said. “I didn’t want to strikeout or pop out.”
Not only did Combs not strikeout or pop out, she hit an opposite field blast that sailed way over the fence and over a Chevy Suburban parked beyond the fence.
The Warriors added two insurance runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Goodman that made it a 9-3 game.
But the Zebras didn’t go quietly in the seventh. Kylie Coleman and Haughs opened the inning with back-to-back doubles. Kallie Watson followed with an RBI groundout to short to make it 9-5.
Maddi Heinzmann singled with one out. Mia Howdeshell appeared to hit a double off the fence in center. But Winamac freshman center fielder Makayla Werner threw a strike to gun down Heinzmann at third for the second out of the inning. If not for that play, the tying run would have been on deck. Instead, Hinz struck out the next batter to end the game.
“I don’t know that anyone would have expected for Makayla to throw somebody out when she’s pretty much against the fence going into third base,” Winamac coach Jenny Belcher said, “but she just fired it and I thought Sam [Perry] made a nice tag. I thought that really took the air out of their sails at a really important time.
“All in all it was a really good night for us.”
Combs went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Goodman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Isabelle Decker had two hits and two runs scored. Smith had two hits and a run scored. Hinz and Brody Goodman each added a hit. Werner, Perry and Corinne Ulerick each added a run scored.
Next up for Winamac is a battle with Pioneer.
“They’re going to be ready. They always are,” Belcher said. “It doesn’t matter what situation they’re in. I know they’ve had some pitchers injured and things like that, but they’ll be ready to go. This is sectional time and they’ll put together whatever they can and be ready to go for sure.”
