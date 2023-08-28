Logansport’s comeback attempt came up just short in a 23-22 loss to South Bend Adams Friday night at LMH Stadium.
In a game the Berries nearly overcame two 15-point deficits at two different points in time, they had a chance to go for the lead by going for 2 at the end of the game.
Freshman fullback Elliott Baldini scored from 1 yard out to bring the Berries to within 23-22 with 2:36 left in the game and the Berries decided to go for 2 and the lead.
“We talked about it, coach [Craig] Barr and I talked about it when we were on the sideline with maybe five minutes left what would happen,” Logansport coach Mike Johnson said. “I said we’ll decide when we get there but I said at this point, yes, if we score we are going to go for 2. We’re tired, they’re tired, but we’re able to run the ball for 3 yards is probably our best shot. We’re not real comfortable with our kicking game at this point in time and put it in their hands. We went for it but we didn’t get the snap as well as we should have.”
The play was supposed to be a handoff to Baldini but sophomore quarterback Bryson Herr bobbled the snap and by the time he corralled the ball he was well behind the line of scrimmage and the Adams defense was able to make the stop.
“We were going to go left 88 down,” Johnson said. “That’s the play we’ve been running and had success with it. We were probably getting 4 or 5 yards if not more and he popped it through there a few times. That’s actually the play we had run the previous 2-point conversion and gotten it but that of course was half the distance so we only had to go a yard and a half.”
Adams’ Braylon Hunt recovered the ensuing onside kick. The Logansport defense forced a third-and-nine from the 50-yard line with 1:42 left and still had one more timeout to utilize but Adams quarterback Phoenyx Clark scrambled for 13 yards to all but end the game.
It wasn’t Clark’s first backbreaking scramble of the game. Earlier in the second half he scrambled for a 36-yard touchdown with 1:25 left in the third quarter. Clark’s 2-point pass to Quincy To’oto’o gave the Eagles a 23-8 lead.
Adams finished with 75 yards rushing on six attempts and was 9-of-14 passing for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Adams (1-1) opened with a 21-14 loss to Culver Academy a week earlier.
“We knew going in we talked to Culver Academy and coach [Andy] Dorrel and he said he was a little more elusive than what they thought the first game too so we had talked about that at practice,” Johnson said. “We said we can’t let this kid outrun us and break contain and he did and hurt us.”
The Berries (0-2) gave themselves a chance to win despite committing five turnovers, which included losing a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and losing a fumble on their first possession of the second half. They also threw a pick six to fall into a 15-0 hole in the first half. They also missed a 27-yard field goal in the first half.
But they made some big plays after their bad start. Tate Strong scored from 10 yards out to get them on the board with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Herr’s 2-point pass to Isaac Russell made it a 15-8 game. The score would remain that way at halftime.
Russell scored on a 51-yard pass from Herr down the right sideline in which Russell evaded several tackles as time expired in the third quarter. The Berries were going to kick the PAT but the Eagles jumped offsides so Johnson decided to go for 2. Baldini ran in the 2-point try to make it a 23-16 game entering the fourth.
Deagan Kitchel recovered a fumble to stop Adams’ first drive of the fourth. The Berries faced a fourth-and-3. After converting on two fake punts earlier in the game, this time Adams came up with a stop on a fake punt as Herr was sacked in the backfield.
“The first one we didn’t call,” Johnson said. “It was just they misaligned and luckily Bryson was heads up to get it to Russell. We had actually just talked about it, we didn’t really practice it to make sure you check left and right and he was uncovered. So it was a good head’s up play by Bryson and Russell. The last one was called and we didn’t execute it the way we should. It was a pass and we didn’t see the guy in the flat that we needed. I’m not sure we were aware of what we were doing.”
The Eagles got the ball on the Logan 33-yard line to start the series. Facing third-and-one, Scotty Barron tackled Adams fullback David Hayo for a loss of two yards. On fourth-and-3 Kitchel tackled Hayo for a gain of two yards to give the Berries the ball back.
They drove down the field, which included a 25-yard pass from Herr to Russell that also included a roughing-the-passer penalty. Herr converted a third-and-one with a nine-yard run. The drive included Baldini’s touchdown run and the botched 2-point conversion try.
The Berries have a young team this year. At one point they had two freshmen, Baldini and Jaxsyn Walker, and sophomore Herr in the backfield at the same time. Senior fullback Jace Smith left the game early with an ankle injury and junior wingback Cayden Walker missed the second half with heat exhaustion.
Herr took a lot of hits but continued to battle. He finished 9-of-20 passing for 154 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. His top target was again Russell, who had six catches for 123 yards.
It was a game of peaks and valleys for Herr.
“He’s a sophomore. That’s the answer, that’s it, he’s a sophomore,” Johnson said. “But we’re glad he’s ours. He’s only going to get better from this point on. It’s rough being a sophomore quarterback sometimes. We’ve got to protect him a little better. We don’t need him to get beat up like he did.
“A lot of young guys are getting some time in there. Sophomore linebackers and sophomore defensive end. So we’ve got some youth out here.”
Baldini led the ground attack with 69 yards on 14 carries. Russell had 33 yards on three attempts. Cayden Walker had 32 yards on five attempts. Herr added 22 yards on two attempts.
Walker had an interception on defense. Loran Taylor had a sack that stopped a fourth-down play.
Logansport outgained Adams 328-305 in total yardage.
Hayo led Adams on the ground with 81 yards on 18 carries. Braylon Williams had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and added a 40-yard interception return for a score early in the second quarter.
Logan travels to Class 4A No. 5 Kokomo (2-0) for its NCC opener Friday.
“We’re just worried about our attitude at this point in time being 0-2 and two tough losses like we’ve had it could start to go south,” Johnson said. “But we hope these guys stay with us and continue to work hard. We’ve got to practice better, we’ve got to prepare better and play better and play faster and we eventually will. I believe that. I believe that they’ll come back and they’ll be in the right frame of mind to get ready for a tough Kokomo team.”
