For a second straight year Caston defeated Pioneer in softball in what amounted to be an HNAC championship game for the Comets.
The Panthers’ two top pitchers were out with injuries and their offense could not keep up with the Comets as Caston won 11-5 on a night they honored their seniors for senior night in Fulton.
The Class A No. 5 Comets (16-4, 6-0 HNAC) host LaVille (2-14, 0-5) Thursday for a chance to run the table in conference play for a second straight year. The Panthers (15-12, 5-2) look to be a sectional contender in Class 2A next week but they’re having to improvise on the mound to do so.
The Comets have no such problem as Huntington University recruit Kinzie Mollenkopf was sharp enough to hold the high-octane Panthers to five runs on 10 hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out three.
“It was OK. I’ve got to tighten up some things before sectionals. But overall it was just a great team win,” said Mollenkopf, one of two seniors on the team along with Bailey Harness.
“We came in here and we really just wanted to win because they’re just a rival so therefore we just have this little thing about us that every time we play Pioneer we want to win. Obviously they want to beat us. But it’s been a great team effort. We have a good team this year and I’m thankful for that.”
The Comets had a balanced offensive attack. Freshman catcher Kylee Logan had two hits and two RBIs. Junior Haley Logan had a double, single and RBI. Mollenkopf had a double, single, RBI and two runs scored. Isabel Scales had a single, RBI and three runs scored. Alexa Finke and Macee Hinderlider each had an RBI single. Annie Harsh had a single and run scored. Addison Zimpleman had an RBI and run scored. Harness added a run scored.
Kylie Attinger went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Kamryn Newby had two hits and an RBI. Emma Sells had two hits and a run scored. Addie Cripe and Hollie Zellers each had a single and run scored. Casey Webb added a hit. Jocelynn Vincent had two RBIs and Belle Blickenstaff and Ava Beasy added an RBI apiece.
The Panthers plated three runs in the top of the fifth to get to within 6-4. But the Comets answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Hinderlider had an RBI single, Zimpleman had an RBI groundout, Mollenkopf had an RBI double and Kylee Logan had an RBI single during the rally.
Pioneer freshman pitcher Tiara Denny is out for the season with a wrist injury. Senior pitcher Shaylee Goings might be out for the season with a rib injury.
Blickenstaff, Cripe and Sells are the Panthers’ three remaining healthy pitchers. Pioneer coach Gabby Thomas is trying to mix and match to get through opposing lineups.
“We’re trying to keep those batters on their toes because they all have different spins and they all have different speeds and movement,” Thomas said. “I just talked to my pitchers. They did exactly what they needed to do to help us try to win a ballgame. We’ve just got to defensively play more solid defense behind them. And then, yeah we had 10 hits, but we’ve got to string them together and they’ve got to be timely.”
Both teams had 10 hits in the contest. The Panthers committed two errors that led to three unearned runs to the Comets’ zero errors. Pioneer also left seven runners stranded to Caston’s six.
Mollenkopf credited the Panthers for remaining competitive following their injuries.
“They’re a very good team and their pitchers, they’re not actual pitchers so they’re stepping into a role that they’re not necessarily used to. I give kudos to them because it’s taken me a long time to tweak things and pitch honestly and I’m just giving them all the credit because they did a good job tonight,” she said.
WINAMAC 9, TRITON 4
Winamac (16-9, 3-3 HNAC) recorded a win at Triton.
Corrin Combs went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Warriors. Emma Goodman had a double, single and RBI. Brody Goodman had two hits and two runs scored. Makayla Werner had a single and RBI. McKenzie Hinz added a single and two runs scored.
Hinz allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks, striking out nine in a complete-game effort.
BASEBALL
TRITON 16, CASTON 0
Talon Zeider tossed a no-hitter in Caston’s five-inning win over Triton in Fulton.
Zeider allowed one walk while striking out seven.
Noah Herd had two hits including a home run and five RBIs for the Comets (12-8, 8-5 HNAC). Zeider and Grant Yadon each had three hits. Yadon had three RBIs. Preston Holderfield, Pete DuVall and Jackson Rentschler each had a pair of hits. Holderfield and DuVall had two RBIs each and Rentschler had an RBI. Edison Byrum and Gavin Mollenkopf rounded out the hitting with a hit each, with Byrum picking up an RBI.
The Comets travel to Triton on Thursday night to conclude the series.
LOGAN 2, OAK HILL 1
The Berries (18-9) recorded a win at Oak Hill behind a solid pitching performance from Dylan Pearson, who allowed one unearned run on five hits in a complete-game performance, striking out five.
The Berry offense was limited to just three hits. Isaac Russell had a triple and single and Jake Fincher had a single. Jeremiah Miller had an RBI and Kaiden Lucero added an RBI sac fly.
PIONEER 10, WINAMAC 0
Pioneer (14-8, 10-4 HNAC) defeated Winamac (7-14, 6-7) in five innings in Royal Center to salvage a split.
Brayden Erickson pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for Pioneer. He helped his own cause with a home run and three RBIs at the plate.
Caleb Sweet had a double, single and three RBIs. Derek Duncan had two hits and an RBI. Noah Miller had two hits. Eli Miller hit a home run. Brenton Gaumer added a hit. Peyton Schnurpel and Drew McKaig each added an RBI.
Pioneer finished in second place in the HNAC behind North Judson (17-6, 12-2).
Pioneer lost to Winamac 8-2 Monday in a game the Panthers committed six errors.
Jake Erickson got the start and allowed seven runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks, striking out three in four innings. Sweet allowed one unearned run on two hits in two innings with five strikeouts.
Jake Erickson had two hits at the plate. Brayden Erickson had a single and RBI. McKaig had a single and Noah Miller added an RBI.
Pioneer lost at Class A No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic 3-2 on Saturday.
Peyton Schnurpel pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, two walks and one hit batter, striking out three.
Sweet and Brian Gluth each had two hits and an RBI. Schnurpel added a hit.
GIRLS TRACK
KANKAKEE VALLEY SECTIONAL
Winamac junior Maggie Smith placed second in the 800 run (2:26.24) to advance to next week's Portage Regional.
BOYS GOLF
CASS 185, PERU 193, MAC 201
Cass recorded a pair of wins at Rock Hollow.
The Kings’ Rylan Stoller finished as the individual medalist, shooting a 7-over par 43. He was followed by Garrett Helvie (46), Jensen Burrous (48), Nolan Hines (48) and Michael Myers (50).
The Kings JV team also posted a victory shooting a team score of 211. Brody Hillis was JV medalist with a 50, followed by Drew Sailors (53), Harrison Clark (53), Jed Frey (55) and Trey Johnson (56).
DAGUE LEADS CASTON
AJ Dague shot a 37 at Moss Creek to lead Caston in a six-way meet at Winamac.
Colby Pugh added a 44 for the Comets, and Luke Graham had a 53 and Chas Warpenburg had a 67.
Culver Academies won with a 155, followed by DeMotte Christian (171), Pioneer (200), Caston (201), Winamac (205) and West Central (240).
