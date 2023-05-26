Caston, Lewis Cass win softball titles
The softball teams from Caston and Lewis Cass took home sectional hardware Thursday night.
Caston defeated Southwood 4-1 to win the Class A North Miami Sectional title. It was the No. 7 Comets’ (19-4) first-ever sectional title in softball.
Lewis Cass defeated Pioneer 15-5 in seven innings to win the Class 2A Rochester Sectional title. The Kings (7-20) are surprise sectional champs and won their first title since 2016.
A photo gallery of Caston’s win is on pharostribune.com. Full stories on both teams will appear online at the site on Friday and in Saturday’s newspaper.
Harrison edges Logan in boys golf
Harrison topped Logansport 168-173 in a boys golf match Wednesday at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
Brady Bair led the Berries with a 5-over 39, followed by Dylan Hamm (44), Eli Baldwin (45), Kyle Rozzi (45), Logan Lange (46), Bryce Howard (48), Cole Jones (53) and Enrique Quinones (65).
Indianapolis 500 has brisk ticket sales
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Doug Boles took his dream job as Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, he devoted himself to cleaning up the track’s increasingly common race-day blight of empty seats and empty sections.
Sure, that meant selling tickets. But to the lifelong Indianapolis 500 fan, it also meant selling newcomers on the pageantry, pizzazz and purpose of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
A decade later, Boles has presided over an IndyCar renaissance few saw coming, one that has included the first two announced sellouts since the resumption of the 500 after World War II, what appears to be another near sellout for the 107th running of the race Sunday and potentially even bigger crowds in the future.
“It was painful because my memories and what made me love this place was coming here in 1977 when the seats were full,” he said, reflecting on the decline that began in the mid-1990s. “I get the question all the time, what’s the Indianapolis 500 like? I don’t even know where to begin. You truly, truly have to experience it to describe it.”
Boles rebranded the event with a years-long campaign to celebrate the 100th anniversaries of the Brickyard’s biggest moments, culminating in 2016 when ticket sales were cut off for what was believed to be the first time in a century of racing.
Race organizers also sold all 135,000 tickets in 2021 when public health officials limited capacity because of the pandemic. Last year’s crowd was the largest since 2000, with the exception of 2016, and this weekend will be even larger. Boles said Thursday fewer than 5,000 tickets are available.
Gorman leads Cards over Reds 2-1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Thursday for their 13th win in 18 games.
Miles Mikolas (3-1) won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none.
Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.
St. Louis (23-29), which has rebounded after a 10-24 start, gave All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras the afternoon off and still gained a split of the four-game series.
Cincinnati, last in the NL Central at 21-29, has lost seven of 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.