Girls tennis sectional draw announced
The sectional pairings for the 48th annual IHSAA Girls Tennis State Tournament were revealed Monday.
Logansport is hosting a sectional this week and all matches begin at 4:45 p.m.
The host Berries (5-12) drew Twin Lakes (7-6) in the first match today. The Indians are the defending sectional champs and defeated Logansport 3-2 in the regular-season match on April 11.
The Logan-Twin Lakes winner plays Delphi Thursday. Lewis Cass (8-3) plays Carroll Thursday. The final is set for Friday.
Rain wrecks first day of practice at Indy
Tuesday was to be the opening day of activity on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation for the Indianapolis 500, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
Both scheduled practice sessions were rained out.
A morning session, which was to consist of Indy 500 veterans, was washed out.
The track suffered bad luck when, after a period of no precipitation that saw many teams wheel their cars on to pit lane, the rain returned to deep-six the scheduled three-hour afternoon session.
The practice schedule was altered for Wednesday. All cars will be on track for an install period at 10 a.m. RC Enerson’s rookie orientation will take place at 10:15 a.m. Regular practice will resume at noon.
Gates are scheduled to open to the public at 10 a.m.
Cars can be on track all day as the practice session ends at 6 p.m.
Todd Aaron Golden, CNHI Sports Indiana
San Antonio wins NBA draft lottery
CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night.
The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.
“He’s an incredible young man,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN as part of its draft lottery broadcast. “He’s 19 years old and I didn’t take out a yardstick or meter stick or whatever they use in France, but he seemed all of 7-4 to me. … He clearly appears to be a generational talent.”
It’s the third time the Spurs have won the lottery, and on both previous occasions they made picks that paid off for decades. They chose David Robinson in 1987, Tim Duncan in 1997, and those selections were a major part of how the Spurs became a team that won five NBA titles under coach Gregg Popovich.
“I’m so excited,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said.
Charlotte will pick second, Portland will pick third, and Houston will pick fourth.
The Spurs were 22-60 this season, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. Popovich and the Spurs have had incredible success with international players in the past – most notably, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, who owns the French team that Wembanyama played for last season.
Detroit had the worst record in the NBA and was one of the three teams with the best odds of winning. The Pistons wound up falling all the way to fifth, the worst of their possible outcomes.
The rest of the lottery order: Orlando will pick sixth, Indiana seventh, Washington eighth, Utah ninth, Dallas 10th, Orlando (from Chicago as part of an earlier trade) in 11th, Oklahoma City 12th, Toronto 13th, and New Orleans 14th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.