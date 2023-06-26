Post 6, Ohio squad split doubleheader
KOKOMO — Logansport’s Dylan Pearson helped Kokomo Post 6 split an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Napoleon (Ohio) Post 300 on Sunday at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
The Sixers took a 9-7 win in the opener and Napoleon was a 16-8 winner in the second game. They were seven-inning games.
In the opener, Levi Mavrick earned the win with four innings of strong relief. He allowed one run, struck out two and walked two.
At the plate, Cayden Calloway went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Patrick Hardimon hit a solo home run, Maddox Hunley had two singles and two RBI and Pearson, Mavrick, Larry Hamilton and Ashton Sexton drove in a run apiece.
In the second game, Pearson had a double and two RBI, Hardimon had two singles and two RBI and Cody Groves drove in a run. Sexton took the loss.
Kokomo (8-5) hosts Danville, Illinois, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. After that, Kokomo hosts its Fourth of July tournament beginning Thursday.
Scott takes 2nd place in vault at NGA meet
Pioneer’s Miley Scott recently competed in the National Gymnastics Association’s National Championships in New Orleans.
Scott is a Level 6 gymnast who trains at Kokomotion in Kokomo. At the national meet, she competed in the Senior D age division. She scored 9.625 on vault and earned second place.
Scott is a rising sophomore at Pioneer.
