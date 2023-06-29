KOKOMO — Danville, Illinois, Post 210 took a 6-5 victory against Kokomo Post 6 in an American Legion baseball game Wednesday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
Logansport’s Kaiden Lucero and Dylan Pearson drove in a run apiece for the Sixers, who dropped to 8-6. Lucero had two singles and Pearson had a double.
• The Sixers’ Fourth of July Tournament begins Friday.
Kokomo was scheduled to face Muncie Post 19 in the opener Thursday, but the game was rained out. The new schedule calls for the tournament to open today and run through Monday. Tuesday is available if needed.
Today’s schedule shows Kokomo vs. South Haven at 10 a.m., Napoleon (Ohio) vs. South Haven at 12:30 p.m., Stevensville (Michigan) vs. Muncie at 3 p.m., Kokomo vs. Napoleon at 5:30 p.m., and Kokomo’s junior team vs. Muncie at 8 p.m.
All games are scheduled for seven innings or two hours, and are played with wooden bats.
