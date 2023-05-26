The Lewis Cass softball team is a surprise sectional champion.
The Kings defeated county rival Pioneer 15-5 win in seven innings Thursday to win the Class 2A Rochester Sectional title.
The Kings (7-20) entered the tournament on a nine-game losing streak. But they beat North Judson 6-5 in nine innings Tuesday on a home run by Alisyia Zamora in the ninth inning and a 16-strikeout performance by freshman pitcher Amma Fitzhugh.
Fitzhugh was good again against the high-scoring Panthers (16-15), holding them to five runs (two earned) on 11 hits and no walks, striking out four.
The Panthers were coming off a 12-10 win over Winamac in a game they were without their top two pitchers due to injury.
Shaylee Goings returned to the mound from a rib injury for the first time since April 27 for the Panthers. But the Kings got to her for six runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings.
The Kings broke loose for 17 hits in the contest. Ava Hubner went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Elly Logan went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kylie Logan went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kami Silcox also drove in three runs.
The Panthers racked up 11 hits. Emma Sells, Kylie Attinger and Ava Beasy all managed a multiple-hit game.
Cass avenged an 8-2 loss from the regular season.
The game was scoreless through the first two innings of play. The Kings led 7-2 after a high-scoring third inning. They led 8-4 before they struck for five runs in the top of the sixth in an inning that included a home run by Elly Logan. They took a 15-4 lead in the seventh on a two-run shot by Hubner.
The sectional title is the Kings’ first since 2016 and their 17th all-time.
Cass will host Delphi (17-9) in a one-game regional Tuesday. The Oracles won the regular-season matchup 5-3 on May 13.
WARSAW REGIONAL
Lewis Cass senior Izaac Fale is headed to the IHSAA Boys Track and Field State Finals following a top-three finish in the Warsaw Regional on Thursday.
Fale took third in the discus with a throw of 144 feet, 4 inches. LaVille’s Erik Bedock won with a heave of 151-6.
The state meet is next Friday, June 2, at Indiana University in Bloomington.
Fale also placed eighth in the shot put (47-0 1/2). Teammate Luke Chambers placed 14th in the discus (126-5).
Pioneer junior Rylahn Toloza placed 10th in the 100-meter dash (:11.42). Sophomore Leighton Dodt placed 12th in both the 1,600 run (4:42.99) and 3,200 run (10:05.83).
Caston senior Brady Evans placed 12th in the 300 hurdles (:42.44)
Logansport senior Aaron Bau placed 14th in the high jump (5-8).
Pioneer’s 4x800 relay team of Carson Meyer, Ian Kitchell, Jackson Baker and Dodt placed ninth (8:25.09).
Cass’ 4x400 relay team of Gavin Griffin, Kolten Young, Enoch Hines and Braxton Armstrong placed 12th (3:37.81). The 4x800 relay team of Hines, Keaton Lewellen, Felix Palafox and Armstrong placed 13th (8:34.57).
VALPARAISO REGIONAL
Winamac senior Kolbey Wegner placed 14th in the 3,200 run with a time of 10:14.79.
CASS 177, ROCHESTER 178
The Kings snuck away with a close victory over Rochester at Round Barn Golf Course.
Noah Riffle from Rochester took the individual medalist honors with a 3-over par 39.
The low Kings on the night were Garrett Helvie and Michael Myers each with a 42. Rylan Stoller had a 45, Jensen Burrous had a 46 and Nolan Hines added a 50.
This was the final nine-hole match of the season and the varsity team finished with an 11-2 record for nine-hole matches.
The Kings JV team had a good showing for their last match of the season, but fell six shots shy of Rochester. The Kings shot a 203 to Rochester’s 197. Brody Hillis was the JV individual medalist on the night with a 46, followed by Jed Frey (50), Drew Sailors (52), Trey Johnson (55) and Harrison Clark (55).
