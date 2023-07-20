NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University men’s basketball will represent the United States at the World University Games from July 28 to Aug. 8 in Chengdu, China. The team departs Saturday for two weeks.
There are 17 countries sending a men’s basketball team to compete in the games this year including the United States represented by Tulane. The other countries that will be represented are Argentina, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Mongolia, Poland, Romania, South Korea, South Africa and Taiwan. In the preliminary round, the USA Team will compete in a pool that includes Japan, Poland and the Czech Republic.
With the earliest version in 1923, in Paris, the modern-day World University Game, both the summer and winter versions, have been held every two years since 1959. The U.S. first participated in the basketball competition in 1965. The summer games in Chengdu, originally scheduled for 2021, have been postponed twice due to COVID-19. Men’s basketball in Chengdu is one of 16 sports in which the U.S. will compete against approximately 8,000 student-athletes from up to 120 countries.
“We’re excited to take our program to China this summer,” said Tulane coach Ron Hunter. “We’ll have the chance to compete against players from all over the world and that experience will be vital as we prepare for the 2023-24 season.”
Logansport native Nate Summers enters his fifth season as director of operations for Tulane men’s basketball. His primary responsibilities include overseeing the program’s budget, coordinating team travel, player personnel, game scheduling, and the day-to-day operations of the program. Summers also serves as a liaison between the men’s basketball program and the athletics department.
Hunter is 56-57 in four seasons at Tulane and is coming off his best year there at 20-11.
