Argos, Oregon-Davis joining HNAC
The Hoosier North Athletic Conference announced that Argos and Oregon-Davis are joining the conference beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the conference announced in a press release on Thursday.
The schools will replace Knox and LaVille, which are leaving for a newly formed conference at that time.
The HNAC schools in the 2024-25 school year will also include Caston, Pioneer, Winamac, Triton, Culver and North Judson. All but Winamac, a Class 2A school in all sports, are Class A schools in football. Argos and Oregon-Davis don’t currently have football teams. It has been reported that South Central (Union Mills) will join the HNAC soon in football only.
The new additions would give the HNAC eight schools in most sports and seven in football.
Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury
For months, Rafael Nadal waited for his body to heal. Waited to be able to push himself around a court at full speed, with full energy, of the sort that has carried him to a record 14 titles at the French Open and a total of 22 at all Grand Slam tournaments.
He finally acknowledged Thursday it wasn’t going to happen in time for Roland Garros, where play begins in 10 days — and, while he’s not exactly sure when he will be fully recovered from a lingering hip injury, Nadal said he expects to return to action at some point and probably wrap up his career in 2024.
Speaking at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, the 36-year-old Nadal announced he will miss the clay-court French Open for the first time since making his debut — and, naturally, claiming the trophy — there in 2005. He also spoke about his future in a sport that he and Big Three rivals Roger Federer, who retired last year, and Novak Djokovic have ruled for decades.
“You can´t keep demanding more and more from your body, because there comes a moment when your body raises a white flag,” said Nadal, who sat alone on a stage, wearing jeans and a white polo shirt, as his session with the media was carried live in Spain by the state broadcaster’s 24-hour sports network. “Even though your head wants to keep going, your body says this is as far it goes.”
He did not offer a date for his return to the tennis tour, but said it is likely to take months.
The Associated Press
EA Sports College Football coming back
College football players will benefit financially from the use of their likenesses when EA Sports brings back its college football game for the first time since 2013.
The gaming company says it wants “to bring an EA SPORTS college football experience back to our fans,” and will allow student-athletes to opt in or opt out of having their likeness included. Those that opt in will receive compensation.
The company confirmed Wednesday that players who decide to opt out of EA Sports College Football will be replaced by generic avatars. It declined to discuss financial terms of the deal, such as whether more popular players will be compensated differently than less-known ones or whether their popularity will be tracked, and said its goal is to have all Division I FBS programs represented.
EA Sports last issued a college football game in 2013. The company says this version is expected to be made available in the summer of 2024.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.