It’s possible Caston will get a rematch with Tecumseh at next year’s state championship.
It’s similar feeling to Pioneer and Loogootee in girls basketball a few years back. Caston fans are hoping history repeats itself as Pioneer lost the state title game in 2020 but won the rematch in 2021.
Although Tecumseh is a back-to-back state champion, it will remain in Class A in softball next year as the IHSAA doesn’t reclassify sports until following next school year.
The Comets will return eight of 10 starters and the Braves will return seven of 10 starters.
“I would hope there would be a rematch,” Burks said. “If we can get through the season and get through the tournament, I’m not worried about where we’re ranked through the season or whatever, that’s basically irrelevant to me. You’ve got to go out there and play the game and anything can happen. I believe we have a good chance to go back and it’d be awesome if we did. And if we had to face Tecumseh than so be it.”
The Comets will return eight of their 10 starters but senior Kinzie Mollenkopf did the bulk of the pitching, especially in the tournament. Addison Zimpleman is a capable replacement and got the save in the semi-state championship game against Cowan.
“Kinzie was just so positive and upbeat: ‘Burksy, I want the ball, I want the ball.’ I’m not going to deny her that,” Burks said. “Addison and Kinzie have such a good relationship and between the two of them, they’re ‘Burks, just let it go. We’re a better defense,’ and it’s nothing against Kinzie, they are a better defense when Kinzie’s pitching than when Kinzie’s not pitching. That’s the trust and respect we have for each other and then it’s, ‘OK, you have the ball then until you start to struggle.’”
Zimpleman projects as an infielder at the college level as she is getting Division I and Division II looks. But she’s a good high school pitcher as well.
“They like her defense because she can play pretty much anywhere on the field,” Burks said. “But from what I understand in just talking to her she’s just solely going to rely on her being a second baseman or infielder. She can hit really well of course and when you get to that level a lot of their pitchers not very often hit or play in the field.”
Burks said he’s going to watch Zimpleman’s innings next year to make sure she’s ready for a postseason run.
“It’s going to be grueling. I remember back when I was an assistant and we had Ady Harsh and she went the whole season and I know towards the end of the season she started wearing down. We didn’t have anybody and I think it just plays a big toll on it,” he said. “I’m hoping there were a couple girls I talked to that were really interested so I’m hoping they stay true to it and through the summer and winter work on it with the pitching coach somewhere and see what we can do. If we get another solid pitcher we can probably make another run at it. It’s just a matter of getting that. But we’d have to save her towards the end, we might have to take some losses just for the fact. Haley Logan can actually pitch but she’s just a throw it in there and hit it type of pitcher, not a whole lot of spin. But we’re just going to have to address that situation when it comes and we might have to be like the Northfield team where they took their losses and everything and geared up for when they made a run at the state and won the state with what they had. We’ll just have to play it by ear and see what happens.”
Burks said overall the program is in a good spot as there’s also talent at the junior high level coming up.
“The culture is definitely changing,” he said.
MOLLENKOPF EARNS AWARD
Seniors Mollenkopf and Bailey Harness left their mark. Mollenkopf won one of the IHSAA’s most prestigious awards, as she was named the Mental Attitude Award winning following the game.
The award is annually presented to a senior participant in the state finals who best demonstrates mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability and is nominated by her principal and coach.
Mollenkopf is a member of the Athletic Leadership Team and a part of the National Honor Society. She is also on the Parliamentary Procedure Team and the President and reporter for Future Farmers of America. Athletically, she is the 2023 Hoosier North Conference MVP and a North All-Star Selection for District 1. Besides softball, she also participated all four years with the Comets’ volleyball and basketball teams.
The daughter of Blake and Stephanie Mollenkopf of rural Logansport, she will attend Huntington University to study Agricultural Business.
“It’s just a great honor to have,” she said. “Knowing I’m the Class 1A Mental Attitude winner, it’s just great my community knows, and it’s just great. This whole team has just had my back throughout this whole ride so all the credit goes to them.”
Mollenkopf commended the Caston fans.
“It was crazy. I just want to thank all the fans that came to watch us and I hope we made them proud. And I know they are proud of us.”
Mollenkopf is the first-ever recipient of the award from Caston.
“It was awesome. She’s deserving of it,” Burks said. “Great student, great athlete, very good at sportsmanship. How could you not give that to that young lady? Like I said, we’re still a winner.”
CASTON TURNOUT
You knew there would be a big turnout of fans for the Comets and that was certainly the case. It was estimated that 85% of the fans in attendance were Caston fans as not too many people were left behind in Fulton and the rest of the towns in the Caston school district.
“You could have robbed a bank in there if you wanted to, there was nobody there,” Burks said. “But no, outstanding. We’re winners, look at that. We’re winners all the way around regardless of whatever.
“I’m just so proud of the community, proud of the girls, the following that we have, it’s just awesome. It’s a great experience. We still got a lot coming back, I don’t know, we may be back here next year if we play well enough. And it’d be nice to see us come back.”
