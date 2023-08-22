The Logansport girls golf team defeated Kokomo 187-247 Monday in its home opening meet at Dykeman Park Golf Course.
Freshman Izzy Lundy shot a 4-over 40 to earn medalist honors for the Berries. She was followed by Sophia Kay (43), Natalie Graham (51), Maeda Bradbury (53), Kate Barber (56) and Sam Baker (58).
Logan (5-0) hosts Northwestern on Thursday.
CASS 206, DELPHI 241
Cass topped Delphi Monday at the Logansport Golf Club.
The Kings had the top three individuals on the night. Kendall Hlebasko medaled with a 46, followed by Lindsay Landis (51) and Alisha Toops (52). Maddy Willis added a 57 and Elliana Richey added a 64 for Cass.
KNOX 212, CASTON INC.
Caston hosted Knox at Pond View Golf Course Monday.
Jullina Sherrick led the Comets with a 58, followed by Ava Sylvain (62) and Savanna Zimmerman (70).
LOGAN 5, TRITON 0
Logansport (2-0) swept visiting Triton Monday.
Dylan Pearson won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Cooper Smith and Conner Penz both won by 6-0, 6-0 scores at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. Aryan Patel and Blake Pearson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Max Kitchell and Aiden Swank won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
CASTON 3, PERU 1
Caston recorded a win at Peru in four games Monday, 25-15, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18.
Alexa Finke, Macee Hinderlider and Isabel Scales each had nine kills in the win for the Comets (8-1). Addison Zimpleman floored six kills. Annie Harsh dished out 20 assists and Makena Middleton added 11 assists.
Caston competed at the North Miami Tomahawk Tournament on Saturday and went 3-1. The Comets defeated Northwestern (25-20, 27-25), lost to Wabash (20-25, 25-14, 15-13), and had wins over Peru (25-18, 25-18) and North Miami (25-22, 25-17).
Scales had 28 kills and five blocks on the day. Finke had 22 kills and six blocks. Hinderlider floored 21 kills. Shaylei Yadon added seven kills. Harsh and Middleton combined on the assists.
WINAMAC COMPETES
Winamac competed at the 12-team North Miami Tomahawk Tournament.
Winamac fell 0-4 on the day, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect the hustle, heart and comebacks Winamac put forth.
The Warriors started out against a vertically blessed Northfield, playing their best two sets of the day, but falling short in the end with each set at 17-25. Next, last week’s scrimmage opponent, North Miami, proved just as scrappy as the previous week putting the Warriors down 0-2. Service receptions and unforced errors in match three against Northwestern kept Winamac from moving into the winner’s bracket of the bronze pool, but they kept their heads high and played tough against Delphi in the final matchup of the day. After being down 11-1 in the first set, Winamac clawed back to only be down 13-15. However, missed serves and miscommunications added up and the Oracles walked away with a two set win.
“We have so many positive things working for us this year. It’s taking some time to figure out our strengths and adjust for our weaknesses, but we’re figuring it out,” Winamac coach Heather Kasten said. “If we keep making improvements against the strong teams we’ve played so far, we’re going to be set for October.”
Leaders on the board for the day were Piper Link with 20 digs, three aces, eight kills and two block assists, Raegan Kasten with 20 digs and three aces, Maggie Keller and Ally Campbell contributed 13 and 16 digs, respectively, Campbell also added an ace, two kills, three assists and two block assists. Brooke Rausch led the front row with 12 kills and two aces, while Marissa Iverson tacked on nine kills, four blocks and three aces. Leading service aces was Kaelyn O’Connor with five and setter, Linzy Walters, ended the day with 34 assists and 11 digs.
PIONEER COMPETES
Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer went 2-2 at the Franklin Central Invite Saturday to place fifth.
The Panthers (4-3 overall) defeated Pendelton Heights (25-22, 25-22) and Rossville (25-16, 25-11) and lost to Columbus North (25-23, 25-22) and Zionsville (25-14, 25-10).
LOGAN 1, RICHMOND 1
Aaron Gazcon had the Berries’ (1-1-1) lone goal in a tie against visiting Richmond.
“It’s our first time playing Richmond in several years. They are on the west side of the NCC,” Logan coach Mike Turner said. “We played OK, we were just off to start the game. We outshot them 13-3 but we could not find the composure to finish better.”
