KOKOMO — On a beautiful Tuesday evening at Walter Cross Field at Kokomo High School the girls sectional track and field championships were held and Cass County did not disappoint.
Lewis Cass’ sensational freshman Aftin Griffin advanced to next week’s Goshen Regional in four events, winning the 200 meters and 400 meters going away in nifty times of 26.27 and 59.06 seconds, respectively.
Griffin placed second in the 100 meter-dash and anchored the 4x400 relay team to a second-place finish.
Senior veteran Liberty Scott advanced to regionals in three events. The area’s premier hurdler won the 300 hurdles going away in :48.65, placed second in the 100 hurdles in :15.75 and ran a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay team. Scott is a rare three-peat sectional champ at 300 meters and hopes to qualify for the state meet for the third straight year.
The runner-up 4x400 relay team consisted of AnnaLeigh Hedrick, Scott, Savi Bowser and Griffin.
Pioneer sophomore Michelle Harding emerged as the sectional champion in the long jump, leaping 16 feet, 8 inches and ran a speedy leg of Pioneer’s second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Pioneer’s freshman star Aspen Moolenaar advanced to regionals in three events, finishing second in the pole vault, third in the 100-meter hurdles and running a leg of the second-place 4x100 relay team.
Rachel Harding, a Pioneer sophomore, ran the anchor leg of Pioneer’s winning 4x400 relay team, ran a leg on the 4x100 relay, placed seventh in the 100 meters and seventh in the high jump.
Pioneer’s Keirsten Nies, also a 10th grader, advanced placing third in the high jump and ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay team.
Paula Collado Fernandez, Pioneer’s exchange student from Spain, was outstanding, advancing to regionals with runner-up finishes in the 400 meters and running a brilliant third leg on Pioneer’s winning 4x400 relay. She also finished seventh in the 200-meter dash..
The final race of the day was perhaps the highlight of the meet. Cass County’s Pioneer and Lewis Cass raced their hearts out before a fired up crowd finishing first and second. Lewis Cass held a 10-meter lead the first half of the race and Collado Fernandez ran a brilliant third leg to take the lead for Pioneer. Griffin sprinted and caught and passed Rachel Harding in the first 100 meters, but Harding hung on and caught Griffin in the final 30 meters to win in a great time of 4:14.93.
Cass finished the race in 4:16.75. Logansport finished seventh in 4:35. Runners were Audrey Graham, Lauren Saldivar, Lanee Huff and Ashanta Curry.
Logansport’s 4x800 relay finished fourth. Runners were Graham, Elizabeth Buenaventura, Jacqueline Hernandez and Cecially Martinez.
Huff placed fourth in the high jump, Curry placed fifth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the high jump, Martinez placed fifth in the 1,600, Sejour placed sixth in the discus and eighth in the shot put, Hernandez placed sixth in the 3,200 and Naila Solis placed eighth in the 100 hurdles.
Lewis Cass’ Mylie Sipe finished eighth in the discus.
Pioneer’s 4x800 relay finished sixth. Runners were Laylynn Malchow, Chloe Chan, Alaina Calloway and Kylie Jamerson. Chan ran a leg of the sectional champion 4x400 relay, as did Blair Grigsby, who also placed sixth in the long jump.
Northwestern won the team title with 126.5 points. Pioneer placed fourth, Cass placed sixth and Logansport placed eighth in the 12-team field.
Coaches Megan Mannering of Lewis Cass, Teresa Montgomery of Pioneer and Randy Kuhn of Logansport were thrilled of the way their teams performed and were proud of the way these girls represented Cass County.
