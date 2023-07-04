Parks should focus on maintenance
I took offense to (Logansport Parks & Recreation director) Jan Fawley’s remark about the citizens not putting their money where their mouth is about the proposed dog park at Muehlhausen Park.
The survey was to see what the Master Plan should be, it is a wish list! Just like when you were a kid you wished for many things and sometimes your parents would say, “You don’t care of what you have now, so why should we give you money for your wish list?”
Maybe the parks board should tell Jan that the maintenance of the parks needs to be improved before we spend money on extras, and when a project comes up where you need money for it the first question asked should be, “What is your plan to keep the maintenance and will it fit into your budget?”
Mary Kay Fincher, Logansport
