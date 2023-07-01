Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.