Dogs not ‘just another animal’
NOTE: The following is in response to comments made by Walton Town Board chair Vincent Beeson during a June 5 meeting.
According to Mr. Beeson, a dog is just another animal; it doesn’t have the rights that we do.
However when a military dog is killed in action it gets the same rights as if it was a human. And he also said that dogs can’t make decisions, however they lead the blind, help the hearing impaired, sniff out drugs, sniff out bombs and serve in our military. Some dogs have even received medals of honor from the military.
Even cows, when entering a barn, will go to the same stall. Mr. Beeson is either naïve or just trying to protect his town marshal for killing a dog that is just an animal and can’t make decisions.
I would like to see Mr. Beeson sniff out a bomb or drugs. Because when a dog sniffs out what they are looking for, they make the decision to let their master know it’s there. He should apologize to the people who were at the meeting for his ignorance. Also, a dog is more loyal to humans than most people. Gee, I wonder why we have K9 in most cities. According to him, they are just animals that don’t have the authority to make those important decisions.
Larry Tabler, Walton
