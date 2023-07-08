While enjoying the food and rides at the Cass County 4-H Fair — starting Saturday — do not forget to check out the multitude of activities, animal shows and demonstrations featuring some of the brightest young minds in the community.
According to the Indiana 4-H website, the purpose of a 4-H club is to provide positive youth development experiences to meet the needs of young people through opportunities tied to the Land Grant University knowledge base. Clubs typically meet after school hours, with a focus on singular or multiple projects depending on the members’ interests.
Indiana 4-H uses an approach called Positive Youth Development, which views young people as vital resources with assets and potentials to be developed rather than problems to be managed. PYD encompasses five main tenets: competence, confidence, connection, character, and caring.
“When youth are able to exercise the 5 C’s, they are able to see themselves as positive contributors to their communities,” the website says. “The various types of involvement in 4-H (for example, club involvement, project completion, and attending camps and workshops) all allow youth to discover their potential.”
The 4-H fair brings everything the youths learned together and puts their knowledge into practice. Many of the Cass County 4-H’ers are involved in livestock projects, with the culmination of their work raising the animals on display at the fair. Other activities the youths learn are sewing, robotics, arts and crafts, photography, healthy living and science.
Other benefits from participation in 4-h include:
-Focus on health. Youths learn how balance their physical, mental and emotional health with programs focused on nutrition, leadership, health and fitness, safety and stress management.
-Improved communication. Working with others develops a youth’s overall communication skills and enhances civic engagement.
-Hands-on learning. Youths get their hands dirty by learning through real-world situations in a safe and supportive environment. The mistakes are part of the process.
-Empowering girls. According to the national 4-H website, girls who participate in 4-H are two times more likely as high school sophomores and nearly three times more likely as high school seniors to take part in science programs compared to girls in other afterschool activities.
-Independence. Youths might be supervised, but their success ultimately lies with the individual with participants gaining independence through problem-solving and meeting challenges in a positive, mentored environment.
The Cass County 4-H Fair runs Saturday through Friday, July 14 at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N.
