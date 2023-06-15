I have three granddaughters.
Their speech and communication skills are varied and fall into three categories.
Four-year-old Delilah speaks in entire sentences, understands inflection, and asks many questions.
Delilah: “Nana, where is the pink lip gloss, not the gold, the pink?” And “Pap, let me hold the electric screwdriver for the squirrel corn.”
Three-year-old Mable likes to whisper, calls us “Nanipap” on the phone like we are one person, and likes to remind us of memories.
Mable: “Pap! Do you remember when we played Mouse Trap?” And “Nani, do you remember the tiny dog in my dream?”
Almost two-year-old Daphne is learning to put sounds together to make words, excitedly shouts “Nana” and “Pap” when we walk into a room, but mostly speaks in her own language.
Daphne: “Pap! Shway eebley ricknay blay.” And “Nana! (Takes my hand and leads me to the kitchen) beeble shwish eep mah.”
We have no doubt in our minds that Daphne knows we understand her words.
I am fascinated with speech development, how sounds morph into discernable words, and how sentences are formed and articulated.
The fascination began with my own children: Catherine said “apful” which meant apple, Bernadette said “elephamop” which meant elephant, and Charles said “pub” which meant rub.
I am fascinated, too, with adults, like President George W. Bush, who repeatedly made up his own words. These Bushisms, as they are called, were the source of aggravation for many who had a command of the English language, but I found them delightful.
Instead of saying “nuclear,” President Bush said “nucular.”
Instead of saying “underestimate,” he said “misunderestimate.”
Instead of saying “resonate,” he said “resignate.”
I have a penchant for changing lyrics, like in the Eagles 1979 song Heartache Tonight: “There’s gonna be heartache tonight,” but I sing “There’s gonna be a party tonight.”
A party is always better than heartache on any night.
I much prefer party, just like Daphne prefers “shwish eep mah,” just like Bernadette preferred “elephamop, and just like President Bush prefers “nucular.”
On that note, a few wise words from comedian Steve Martin: “Some people have a way with words, and other people . . . oh, uh, not have way.”
