My friend Jere recently went on an Alaskan cruise.
While walking on a path at Icy Strait Point, my friend found an eye-catching river rock resting on a rock wall. It fit in the palm of his hand, probably about four inches in diameter.
One side of the rock revealed a photograph of a boy who appeared to be about 12 or 13 years old holding a skateboard and wearing a black and gray Fox Racing hoodie and gray baseball cap.
The other side of the rock revealed the following:
“In memory of Aiden 2001 — 2023
Aiden was a part of a family of 6
who loved to travel. Sadly, Aiden
passed away before he was able to
go on all the life adventures
he wanted to. Take him with you on
an adventure and tell us where he got to go.
#aidensadventures2023.”
After reading about Aiden and his short life, Jere placed the rock in his pocket, and later posted a photo of his treasure on Facebook.
And that is where I met Aiden.
“Take him with you on an adventure and tell us where he got to go,” his family wrote.
I then checked out #aidensadventures2023.
I found photographs of Aiden at different ages in different outfits on each rock. And then there were the messages:
Jere’s message on July 28: “I wanted to let Aiden’s family know that he was with me in Vancouver and has made his way back to Palm Springs, CA.”
Brenda’s message on July 25: “Aiden got to experience youth camp at Luther Bible Camp. He enjoyed canoeing, evening worships, laughing, learning about God, campfires and smores.”
Mary’s message on July 5: “We took Aiden’s rock to the Japanese Tea Gardens in San Francisco, CA. The gate at the entrance represents coming through, leaving the chaos of the world behind, and entering a place of harmony, serenity and peace. We left Aiden’s rock on a bench near the Zen Garden.”
Evan met Aiden at Mormon Row outside Jackson, NY.
Rachel and her companions found Aiden at Mt. Olympus Water Park.
Some people continued their adventure with Aiden and others left Aiden in a new place, like the Zen Garden for the next person to find.
When I first called Jere to ask about the rock, I could barely talk through my tears. He thought someone had died.
The words on the rock pierced my heart. They were well chosen and beautifully crafted, and so poignant about life itself. Jere agreed.
I am always enveloped by overt sadness when a young person dies. I mourn for the life not lived, the words not spoken, and the ideas not shared.
And of course, the adventures not taken.
I do, however, gain much peace knowing that people from all over the country and perhaps beyond will take Aiden to new and exciting places, like my friend, Jere: “I’m going to tuck him in my pocket and take him everywhere I go.”
