A few weeks ago, I watched a segment on CBS News Sunday Morning about the disappearance of rural and small-town newspapers.
The numbers are staggering, and, sadly, when such newspapers cease to exist, so does small town political accountability, local feature stories, and an account of community history.
When once vibrant newspapers become defunct, communities are downgraded to living in “News Deserts,” which is a dreadful term. There is no original reporting whatsoever.
According to Axios Media Trends, it is estimated that since 2005, the United States has lost over a quarter of its local publications and approximately two newspapers close every week. Closures were, of course, exacerbated by COVID-19.
While watching the Sunday Morning segment, I thought about my first reporting job at the Connersville News-Examiner in Connersville, Ind.
The job was posted on a bulletin board at the Indiana University School of Journalism in Ernie Pyle Hall.
“Hmm,” I thought to myself. “Where in the world is Connersville?”
I decided to give it a go.
I was interviewed by Jack Brockley, who would soon become my editor.
I remember what I wore: a light gray and white woven skirt and a pastel yellow button-up oxford cloth shirt.
I was offered the job and moved my meager belongings into a one room $150-dollar-a-month apartment with a galley kitchen and tiny balcony.
My job at the News-Examiner included covering school board and town hall meetings, writing feature articles, taking photographs, conjuring a weekly column from thin air, designing pages, and collecting police reports, which I did not care for at all.
I was living on the edge, I tell you, and it was exciting. New people to meet every day and creativity at every turn of the page.
The hours were long. The pay was little.
But the job was priceless.
I am thankful I gave it a go all those years ago, to take a chance on a small-town newspaper. My time in the newsroom at the News-Examiner paved the way for me to move forward. I became a solid journalist. I honed my listening skills. I learned how to write a column.
I was an integral part of the community. I was asked to give speeches about my profession, attended mass on Sunday mornings, read The New York Times at the library on Sunday afternoons, and knew the best place in town for a good cup of coffee.
I felt like I was making a difference, which, of course, is how a journalist should feel when having the honor of keeping an account of community history.
Living on the edge. Creativity at every turn of the page. Long hours and little pay.
This is the life of which a journalist can only dream about.
I am grateful to have lived it out.
