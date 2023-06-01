Clean up grass clippings

It's the time of year when everyone is mowing. People are also riding motorcycles and bicycles. When grass clippings are on the road it can be slippery; when clippings are wet it is like ice. A car or truck can even slip while breaking on them.

Many cyclists have lost control or even dumped their rides on them. Take a minute to drive your mower on the road and blow them back off. It may be a friend or family member that comes along next. Thank you.

Jeff Miller, Logansport

