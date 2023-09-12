Courage and mental health
I want to award a “that-a-boy” to Pharos-Tribune education reporter Josh Flynn for his recent column concerning mental health. It takes great courage and self-confidence to put oneself out on the ledge and expose struggles to the outside world.
Nonetheless, Flynn did just that. He did it to offer himself as an example to the youth of Cass County and to show that the adults of this community care. As a parent, former coach and retired educator, his sincere and honest appeal to our youth struck a chord with me.
I pray that our young people heed his words. If the world is closing in on you, don’t hesitate to seek out an adult (parent, coach, counselor, minister, friend, etc.) that you trust and ask for help.
They will quickly circle the wagons with people that love you, and they will provide help you need.
“That-a-boy,” Josh. Thank you for your compassion and support of our youth.
John R. Davis, Logansport
Powerful column on mental health
The article by Pharos-Tribune reporter Josh Flynn relating to his battle with mental illness is powerful and inspiring.
I would encourage everyone to read it, and to pass it along to anyone you know who may not have access to it.
I have had the honor of working with people in Logansport who have been close to mental health facilities in our community.
The closing of mental health hospitals has to be one of the worst ideas ever proposed by whoever it was that had the power to do it. It has moved mentally ill patients into half-way houses not capable of dealing with all of their problems; changing jails and prisons into holding tanks for mentally ill people, and pushing the mentally ill onto the streets of our cities.
Flynn’s battle with mental illness shows that there is more of it in our communities than we realize, and that instead of taking an attitude of not getting involved, people can make a difference in someone’s life by making people with problems know that they understand, and are available to help in any way possible.
Young people, especially, are harder hit by depression and other mental health problems because they are not experienced enough to understand what is happening to them, and that they are not alone when it comes to dealing with it.
People seeking help for their mental illness are not weak. It’s just the opposite.
It takes a strong person to admit that they need help. Getting that message across to the average person is extremely difficult.
Mental illness may be one of the most prevalent problems in our society today – even more widespread than any pandemic or serious illnesses in our society.
Very poor decisions by those in charge in the past have made the problem even worse, and until people understand the totality of the problem, and find better ways of handling mental illness, we are only going to see it worsening.
Dave Long, Logansport
Endorsing Morris for city council
The 2023 Logansport Mayoral and City Council election will take place this fall, with the start of early voting on October 11th and actual election day on November 7th. With so many contested races, Logansport voters may want to turn out for this one. I write in support of current Ward 1 City Councilman Dave Morris who is running for Logansport City Council at Large.
If you have ever attended a City Council meeting, you would agree with me that Dave Morris has been a stand-out representative of the City.
Dave always listens generously and does his homework. He collaborates with the Mayor’s office and other elected representatives in a mature and common-sense way to improve the lives of Logansport’s residents.
I think he’s doing it right.
The results speak loudly in his favor. During his two terms representing Ward 1 on the City Council, Dave has helped to stabilize utility rates and put Logansport on a better financial track.
This election cycle, he is running for a City Council at-large position which represents the entire city. Dave’s strong interest in housing, improved infrastructure, economic growth, and public health is brought to action through leadership on the Council and participation as an 8-year member of the Parks, Utilities (chairman for 6 years), and Finance (chairman last 2 years) Committees.
He has sponsored many projects that are making Logansport a more attractive destination and place to live – from downtown redevelopment, to improvement of streets and water infrastructure, to clean-up of the City’s blighted brownfield sites.
So please cast your vote for Dave Morris for City Council at Large in the general election and keep the positive momentum in play for our city.
Malcolm Jarrell, Logansport
