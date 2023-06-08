Our three-year-old granddaughter Mable went to church with us last Sunday.
Mable is usually at church with her parents or with the entire family.
This was the first time in a long time that it was just the three of us.
In preparation, I packed a goodie bag: miniature Magna Doodle, handheld Bible story books, an assortment of stickers, red change purse, cheese crackers.
Coupled with the church goodie bag — which held two bags of fruit gummies, a packet of four primary-colored crayons, stickers, and a small coloring book -— we were set for the morning.
The fruit gummies disappeared quickly. The cheese crackers were eaten in intervals.
And although the goodies entertained Mable on and off during the service, it was the service itself that gave her the most satisfaction.
Mable walked up the aisle with her Uncle Charles to listen to the children’s sermon, which also included planting sunflower seeds.
As we sang the words to each hymn, we watched Mable rock back and forth and heard her wee voice humming along.
When it was time for communion, I took Mable’s hand and together we walked to the front of the church.
She watched me eat my small piece of bread and swallow my grape juice and listened when I said “Amen.”
After she drank her own grape juice, she looked up at me and whispered “Amen.”
But the best part of the morning happened when Mable’s stickers made an appearance.
She quickly shared them with Pappy, Uncle Charles, and me.
Then, Mable shared a sticker with the man sitting in front of us, one with the man sitting in front of her uncle, and one with the woman sitting behind me.
As I sat in the pew with Mable, I thanked God for tender moments such as these.
A moment when she and Uncle Charles had another adventure together.
A moment where hands happily offered stickers to members of the congregation.
A moment where the words to hymns were absent, but the humming said it all.
A moment with a whispered “Amen” after communion.
Tender moments for sure.
Amen indeed!
