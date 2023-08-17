While at the grocery a few weeks ago, I watched a man quickly sneeze three times in the palm of his hand in the dairy aisle. He then used that hand to continue pushing his cart.
Cringeworthy. I wanted to scream.
The experience reminded me that I have four pet peeves.
I will leave out the pet part, and just call them peeves.
I like the word peeves. It means annoy or irritate, and when pet is in front of peeves, it means annoyances and irritants.
Along with being a fun word to say, I also like synonyms for peeves.
Exacerbate and vex are two of my favorites.
But then I found this synonym phrase: make someone’s hackles rise.
I didn’t know the definition of hackles, so I looked it up post haste.
Hackles are the erectile hairs along the back of a dog or other animal that rise when angry, alarmed or annoyed.
Yes! That’s the one. What a gem. This is the best definition for peeves yet.
And here are mine, not in any particular order.
My hackles rise when:
1. The driver of a vehicle chooses to go a foot or more beyond a stop sign, eventually landing right at the corner or in the intersecting street. During these times, it is difficult to navigate a left turn on to the same street, and I find myself precariously close to or scraping the curb. Dislike.
2. I see a person sneeze into the palm of his or her hand and then continue on with life. An example is sneezing in one’s palm at the grocery and then touching the fresh fruit and vegetables until just the right ones are chosen. Dislike.
3. The employees anywhere look glum, crestfallen, distraught, or ungrateful to have a job. And please, when I ask out of consideration how you are doing, I mean it, and do not respond with “Tired. Can’t wait to get out of here.” This brief conversation literally happened to me one time in a store I shall not mention. Dislike.
4. I am standing anywhere — church, store, street — having a conversation with a friend, and another person, seemingly not aware we are having a conversation, rudely interrupts without saying “Excuse me,” and begins talking to either my friend or me. This one is particularly irksome and happens often. Dislike.
All of them, peeves with a capital P.
Thank you for letting me vent.
