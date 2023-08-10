My daughters and I took note of the new coffee shop in Kirklin when it opened almost a year ago.
We immediately loved the name: Wired Coffee Bar.
But numerous plans to actually drive the 15 minutes to get there for our outing did not come to fruition.
That was until this past Saturday morning.
As soon as we opened the front door, Catherine, Bernadette and I were greeted by the intoxicating aroma of freshly ground and brewed coffee.
Behind the counter stood Evan, manager with a smile and barista extraordinaire.
The words hospitable, jovial, and engaging quickly came to mind. Evan also made one of the best mocha lattes I have ever consumed.
We ordered kolaches filled with scrambled egg, bacon, and potato. What a delicious homemade savory baked item, with roots straight from Czechoslovakia.
There were exposed brick walls and a bookcase filled with fascinating reading. A cozy couch sat right in front of one of two large windows that looked out on South Main Street.
And soon, Evan’s parents, Tina and Craig, arrived to order their daily specials.
We struck up a delightful conversation covering more than just the usual chit chat.
We talked about our families, the work we do, the coffee we like, construction and renovation work, back issues and pain, the recent history of Kirklin, and the new bourbon distillery.
We also talked about having a good work ethic, always doing the best job possible, and the importance of being kind to people.
Between sips of coffee and bites of kolache, there was much laughter.
On the way out the door, the aroma of coffee followed us. We told Evan we would be back sooner than the one year it took for our first visit to happen.
On the way home, we basked in the light of and reflected upon our lovely Saturday morning.
We agreed that there is nothing in the world like living in or near a small town and drinking coffee at a place like Wired Coffee Bar in Kirklin on a breezy summer Indiana morning.
Good coffee, good food, good conversation, good people.
Sometimes, one just has to sit back and count the blessings, which is exactly what I did.
