Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms...some strong, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.