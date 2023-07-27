A Florida jury recently awarded $800,000 in damages to a girl who suffered second-degree burns due to a hot Chicken McNugget.
The incident, according to the Associated Press, took place in 2019 when the then four-year-old girl, who was sitting in the back seat of her mother’s car, dropped a McNugget on her lap, which, in turn, burned her thigh.
During the trial, the girl’s mother testified that at “no point did McDonald’s warn her that the food might be unusually hot.”
Are you kidding me?
I have two statements.
Chicken McNuggets right out of the fryer are hot.
Hot Chicken McNuggets should not be given to a four-year-old sitting in the back seat of a car.
I have a question.
Why did the mother not wait until the McNuggets had cooled off before handing them over to her daughter?
Hint: make a circle with your lips and blow on the food.
As a mother of three grown children and a grandmother to three granddaughters under the age of four, I am aghast. I spent then and spend now a great deal of time making sure cooked hot food was and is served at a reasonable temperature.
During the trial, McDonald’s testified that they “follow safety rules which require McNuggets to be hot enough to avoid salmonella poisoning.”
I suspect if the McNuggets had not been cooked properly and the child got salmonella poisoning, there still would have been a lawsuit.
I am not sure which is more offensive — how the actual incident happened or the jury’s award.
The McNugget incident is reminiscent of the highly publicized 1994 McDonald’s coffee incident, also called the hot coffee lawsuit.
In that incident, a woman sitting in the front seat of a car placed the cup in between her knees so she could add cream and sugar to her coffee.
The cup toppled over, spilling the coffee on her lap. She suffered third degree burns.
Whose fault is that?
I have a statement.
Coffee is steaming hot.
Hint: take the lid off the cup, wait a hot minute (no pun intended), blow on the coffee, let it cool, then add cream and sugar.
Every cup of coffee I have ever ordered anywhere is steaming hot. Every food item — boiled, baked, roasted or fried — I have ever ordered anywhere is hot.
Hence, I wait for the hot drinks and food to cool down before drinking and eating them.
I have a closing comment.
People need to take responsibility for their actions and stop blaming others.
