Local Ham Group Marks 70 years
The Cass County Amateur Radio Club has achieved a milestone that few similar organizations have.
This year marks the 70th year of its existence as a group for radio enthusiasts. Eight local residents with a common interest in radio communications got together to form the original group in 1953, which has met at least once per month since. To commemorate this achievement, members will be operating a special radio station at the Huston Park pavilion in Logansport, beginning at around 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing all day. Members will attempt to contact as many other hams as possible over the air. Everyone is invited to stop by to watch and learn more.
Amateur Radio operators, or Hams, were the first radio operators from the very beginning. Radio communications has evolved to include “digital” modes, satellite communications, and more, but original “voice” modes and even “Morse code” still have a practical use and are still going today as Amateur Radio continues to evolve. Although undergoing a reconstruction, look at the local group’s website for information and plenty of links about Amateur Radio at www.w9vmw.org.
Ed Norris, President, Cass County Amateur Radio Club
