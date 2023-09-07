It’s always a complicated affair when I decide to join Dan in the living room to watch college football.
This past Saturday was no exception as we watched Indiana University play Ohio State. I always have questions, so many questions.
My history with football in general is complicated as well. Once upon a time, I sat in the living room with my father while he watched the New York Giants play on Sunday afternoons. Again, a complicated affair with many questions. While a student at IU, I attended two football games. So, there’s that.
I do, however, enjoy analyzing what the commentators say.
On this day, I zoned in on the run option comment. Again, so many questions, so little time.
And then I observed something that had nothing to do with the commentators.
“Why are there no bird stickers on the player’s helmets?” I asked Dan. “Where are the birds?”
“What are you talking about?” Dan asked.
“You know, those stickers on their helmets,” I replied. “The birds.”
“Do you mean the buckeyes?” Dan asked. “You know, the Ohio State Buckeyes.”
“OK. Buckeyes then,” I replied, my mind wandering to the eatable buckeyes and how I wish we had some in the freezer. “Where are they? There are always so many of them on the helmets.”
Crickets.
“Each sticker is for an award. Not sure which ones specifically, maybe for touchdowns, tackles, interceptions, field goals, winning.” Dan said as he attempted to watch the game in peace and quiet.
“OK, but where are they? All of the helmets are empty,” I replied. “No stickers.”
“There are no stickers on the helmets . . . because this is the first game of the season,” Dan said. “There are no awards yet.”
Ah, yes. Mental note for life: first game of the season at Ohio State, no awards yet, ergo, no stickers.
But the next day, I continued to ponder the helmets. Something was not right. Something was off.
Those stickers bugged me, and after doing a bit of investigative reporting, I come to find out that the stickers are not buckeye nuts.
Each sticker is an image of a single buckeye leaf, and not, as I thought, the image of a single bird. Would you agree, all you Ohio State fans, that those leaves also look like birds?
I believe this is a topic the commentators should address.
Now that the Ohio State football helmet sticker confusion is settled, it’s time to get out the buckeye recipe.
That would be one with chocolate, peanut butter, vanilla, and powdered sugar, which, when made, actually look like buckeye nuts and not birds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.