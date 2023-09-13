Proud to be in a union
In conjunction with the September 1 article in the Pharos-Tribune, I would like to say that I have worked several jobs in my lifetime. I have worked in two Union shops. I retired from one after working 23 years.
I am very proud to have been a United Steel Worker. I served as a union steward and financial secretary. The International Union was very aware of what goes on locally. Their reps helped in support and held annual audits of the union bookkeeping.
I enjoy a pension and still keep in contact with brothers and sisters in the union. I worked for Mathew Warren in Logansport. The union and company held monthly safety meetings with representatives from both sides talking about possible problems and procedures. They were followed up on later meetings to discuss progress on these issues.
Contracts were held in a professional manner with an equal representation form both sides. Unions do matter greatly and both sides benefit from them. I am proud to have worked for the United Steel Workers and Mathew Warren.
Jeff Miller, Logansport
Commented
