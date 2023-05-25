Nestled on the corner of Woodlawn Avenue and 10th Street in Bloomington sits the oldest residence hall at Indiana University.
The Gothic limestone buildings — of which there are three — are home to Collins Living-learning Center.
Edmondson, the largest and most ornate of the three buildings, is straight out of a fairy tale — Tudor architecture, castle like exterior, heavy wood doors, quarter sewn medium oak trim, and a stained-glass window sporting three gnomes.
The word enchanting quickly comes to mind.
I had the privilege of being a resident fellow at Collins back in the early 1980s.
More recently, I was blessed to return for the 50-year anniversary renaming of the former Men’s Residence Center.
Collins was then and is today one of my favorite places on campus.
As living-learning centers go, ours was inhabited by people, all with different majors, as opposed to a large group of people with the same major.
Two characteristics stood out:
1. We were charmingly eccentric;
2. We unconditionally accepted everyone.
This is why it worked, and why 269 Collins alumni spanning the course of five decades showed up for the celebration.
Because my days at Collins were poignant and enriching, I think about my time there quite often.
While at the reunion, I met up with people I had not seen for almost 40 years. Although I did not recognize some of the faces immediately, I recognized the smiles. The smiles were the best.
So were conversations in the dining hall and formal lounge, where many of those smiles were present while talking about life, children, grandchildren, current events, jobs, and days past.
There was much reminiscing. There were hugs. There was laughter. And for me, tears of joy upon seeing a dear friend who I did not expect to see.
On Sunday, the last day of the reunion, I got up early, walked to the courtyard, and stood facing Edmondson.
As the sun rose behind me, I breathed in the cool morning air, holding it in tightly, purposefully, as if it might provide energy for the rest of my life.
I closed my eyes and watched the younger version of myself walking through the courtyard, sitting on the veranda, reading a book in the lounge, meeting up with friends for dinner. So much life ahead of me. What would I do? What Collins lessons would I take with me? Where would I go?
When I opened my eyes, I was back where the journey began.
This time, porcelain skin and agile legs and feet gave way to fine lines etched on my face and aching joints.
But I was still filled with hope, curiosity, thankfulness, and joy.
Happy anniversary to Collins Living-Learning Center.
Blessings to my Collins friends.
Cheers to us and another 50 years!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.