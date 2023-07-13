Swinging bridge dedication
I am writing in response to your article about the rededication of the swinging bridge in Winamac. While the information was written well, we were disappointed it has left out some important material.
On July 4, 1923, World War I veterans of the American Legion were present and instrumental in the dedication of the swinging bridge at that time. We have copies from the paper in 1923 that reflects American Legion presence.
To date, 100 years later the opening prayer was given by CH (CPT) Casey Stephens of the American Legion and active guard member. American Legion members were present, presented colors and provided a gunners honor salute at (8:30 p.m.) with six cannons. There were 18 volleys fired to remember the fallen at the rededication of the swinging memorial bridge.
In addition, the World War II 5th armored division reenactment group assisted out American Legion Post #71 Winamac by providing an honor salute.
It’s truly a gunner’s honor to serve with the guns. Taps was played following the gun salute. The fire team’s position was on the west side of the bridge.
Roger S. Miller, Major Retired AUS, American Legion #71
CH (Capt). Casey Stephens, Active Guard
