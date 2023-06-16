Representing Cass County
The League of Women Voters of Cass County was represented at our LWV Indiana State Convention which was held at the Clifty Falls State Park in Madison.
The LWV was well represented by both men and women — of all ages 16 and older — from league chapters that cover the state.
There were several guest speakers and breakout sessions that had important discussions that included recently passed legislation, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), healthcare, local redistricting, county economics, electoral dysfunction, VOTE411, and news deserts that cover our state and national politics.
As your LWV of Cass County Chapter, we are committed to bringing information about our local, state and national issues and voter registration pop-up events as well as increasing the public’s awareness of local government services through our Town Hall events which lets the citizen’s have the opportunity to engage in open discussions.
The community is invited to our next Town Hall event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Logansport-Cass County Library. Panel guests will include elected officials from the Assessor, Auditor, Recorder and Treasurers offices. The open discussions will be the interworking of each office work together for the county.
If you are interested in joining the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Cass County chapter, please message our Facebook page at League of Women Voters of Cass County or contact Carolyn Cassidy at 574-753-4780 to request a registration form.
Logansport roads need attention
Once again it is that time of year when it is time for the county to address road conditions. I feel like chip and sealing is an irresponsible waste of time. It fixes nothing; the same holes and cracks that we had before reappear within a few days of repair. We are left with chipped paint and dust on and in our vehicles, and dust in our homes.
I realize all the roads can’t be repaired at one time. Let’s take a look at the worst ones and do a proper job on them. Royal Center Pike comes to my mind. It used to be one of the most traveled roads in the country. It is amongst one of the oldest. It still gets used a lot by some of the bravest residents of our county. There are sections that would be wise to close because of safety reasons. You can hardly ride a bicycle on it.
Lets spend some of that chip and seal money on fixing the worse sections, not just throwing oil and gravel on it. I am not the only one that feels this way.
Jeff Miller, Logansport
Reality stranger than fiction
It appears that an indicted and possibly soon-to-be convicted criminal will nevertheless maintain the fealty of a large segment of the American people, continue to pull down campaign donations from large corporations, obtain the blessing of Almighty God through evangelical church support, and not lose legal access to the White House.
This abhorrent scenario sends a clear signal that the gates of the cities have been thrown wide open and rule of law is available for pillaging.
The Congress failed to impeach then President Trump while in office due to a child-like misunderstanding of the meaning of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and the religious conversion of much of the Republican party to a platform of absolute immunity from prosecution for popular autocrats.
The Congress failed to impeach former President Trump after leaving office based on child-like arguments refuted by history that chief executives cannot be impeached after leaving office.
Has the entire nation been lobotomized? Has America become China? Is no one able to spearhead a legal solution to this debacle, like disqualification from officeholding, or impeachment this time with conviction?
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross
