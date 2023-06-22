Once upon a time, when Dan and I taught third- and fourth-grade Sunday School, Julia Pritchett was one of our students.
Julia was the first to arrive, often times before the teachers, and we always found her sitting in the chair to my left with a book in hand, but never the same book two weeks in a row.
Always respectful, Julia took a few seconds to look up and greet us: “Good morning, Mrs. Frey. Good morning, Mr. Frey.”
Then right back to the book.
When it was time to recite the weekly scripture, Julia knew each one verbatim, and could, if I asked, tell me if the scripture was located in the Old Testament or the New Testament.
Julia could pronounce Leviticus and Thessalonians, too.
Two observations from back in the day: Julia was a pastor in the making and could, if need be, take over and teach our Sunday school class.
A few years later, it was time for confirmation. I was Julia’s mentor, not because I was assigned by our associate pastor, but because I assigned myself months in advance and knew without a shadow of a doubt that confirmation class with Julia would be filled with thought provoking questions and philosophical discussions.
My assessment was correct. From intense conversations about our trip to the synagogue and Presbyterian church to sharing ice cream treats at Dairy Queen and cups of hot chocolate around my kitchen table, our time together was enriching and delightful.
I witnessed Julia’s spirit grow as she attended junior high and high school Sunday school, youth group, and church camp.
After graduating from Purdue University and completing her Master of Divinity at Duke, she was assigned to Saint Marks United Methodist Church in Carmel and then Main Street United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
And two weeks ago, on June 10, the Golden Ticket!
After taking all those theology classes and learning the secret ways of the United Methodist Church ... ordination at the Indiana Annual Conference.
Finally, an Elder.
On Sunday — right where Julia was baptized, given her third grade Bible, confirmed, married, and gave her first sermon as a teenager — she returned to the place where it all began.
On Sunday, we celebrated.
We celebrated all those questions she asked in all those Sunday school classes throughout her life within the walls of our church.
We celebrated that she heard and accepted the call to ministry.
We celebrated the powerful and poignant sermon she delivered.
On Sunday, she was all ours, even for just a few hours.
And on Sunday, it was my honor to introduce the congregation to ... Reverend Julia Pritchett Gonzales.
