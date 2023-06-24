A fantastic fireworks show

Thanks to our RC Fire Department, RC Lion’s Club members, and John Phillips with Hoosier Fireworks Guy for displaying a fantastic fireworks show this year (at Pioneer Days in Royal Center).

We would like to also thank our sponsors: Community State Bank, Schwartz Law Office PC, Bonnell Grain Handling Inc, Webber Grain, Whallon Machinery, Rans Funeral Home & Crematory, Ceres Solutions Cooperative, RC Fire Department, Light Stream, Knebel Insurance Agency, Richard & Nancy Cottrell, Jerry & Shirley Werner, RC Masonic Lodge, Dilling Group Inc, Paul & Bonnie Weaver, Chuck & Angie Henry, Ed & Judy Nies, and our community that helped make this event possible.

Ed Nies & Dustin Dillman, Fireworks chairmen

