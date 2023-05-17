Thankful for help with fundraiser
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Unit #60, Logansport would like to thank everyone who attended our Spring Fling Bazaar Craft Show on Saturday, May 13, which included our silent auction, bake sale, raffles, and more.
A big thank you to all the great vendors who participated, the businesses and individuals who donated the many items for the Silent Auction, and The River for our radio coverage.
Also a huge thank you goes to everyone else who helped in any way to make this event the success it was. We had super help in setting up tables, preparing and serving food,
selling raffle tickets and the great Auxiliary Ladies who did all the preparing for our bake sale.
All of you are appreciated very much, no matter what you did to help and we cannot thank you enough. Proceeds go to sending girls to Hoosier Girls State and Misc. Veteran needs.
—Sandy Sturdivant, Auxiliary President
