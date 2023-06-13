Will AI be our Pandora’s Box?
The technological age has inarguably produced many benefits. With the introduction of the internet and personal computers all of us have faster communications, a vast library of knowledge at our fingertips and an ability to fulfill our jobs online. You can even discover the truth about many things if that’s what you’re looking for.
But just like the fallible humans who designed this revolution in technology it has its imperfections. Many citizens fear the deep state and its expanding ability to collect information when it’s increasingly clear the private sector knows more about our personalities and character than the government.
The idea of free speech has been distorted and unrestrained. You can disparage any other human being with impunity and anonymity. Lies proliferate, conspiracy theories spring up like weeds and there seems little effort to regulate what is truth in a cloud of misinformation.
Now we introduce artificial intelligence to make decisions in lieu of humanity. Those decisions will entirely depend on the information we give it access to. Criminals are undoubtedly seeking its nefarious potential.
Some of the technocrats who developed it are publicly warning of its unregulated dangers. I wonder how they missed its dark possibilities before they unleashed it.
Many world governments, including our own, are seriously considering its military applications even into the realm of nuclear confrontation.
There is no questioning AI’s positive potential in research and development. Its capacity to probe perhaps centuries of data in a fraction of the time any human could be a boon for the sciences, engineering, architecture, you name it. But its decisions will be based on the processes of eliminating dead ends and calculating mathematical probabilities. It will have no compassion and lack the ability to reason. It will lack the consciousness of moral right and wrong. What if it decides the human element is part of our problem?
There will be millions of dollars to be made for the companies who apply it first. Rogue nations or leaders will look for new methods of power, world influence or to destroy or cripple enemies. We need to take a deep breath of consideration before its potential for good or bad becomes universal.
J.W. Wiseley, Star City
When is enough, enough?
I’m sure his most loyal supporters will not bother to read the recently released indictment against former President Donald Trump, but they really should.
As an independent who has voted for both parties in past elections, the allegations laid out in the indictment are troubling. Trump will get his day in court to defend himself, as he should, but for Republicans to say this is a witch hunt or a politically-motivated indictment are clueless.
Joe Biden didn’t indict Trump. The Department of Justice didn’t indict Trump. The Democrats didn’t indict Trump. A grand jury made up of normal people from the red state of Florida thought there was enough evidence for a trial. A special counsel who has no political affiliation oversaw the investigation.
If the charges against Trump prove to be true, what were the consequences of his actions? At best, he just showed some friends classified documents to impress others in the room. At worst, he may have exposed U.S. spies. In January 2021, the indictment said Trump took documents on American informants — and he may have shared them. In October 2021, the CIA warned that an unusually high number of U.S. spies were being killed, captured, or compromised.
The trial will surely be divisive, but it shouldn’t be. Republicans have the perfect opportunity to move on from this man, but the majority refuse. It’s baffling.
Santiago Adell, Logansport
