When I was a student at Bennett Street Elementary School in Freehold, N.J., I walked home to have lunch with my mother.
The walk from the front door of my school to the side door of my house took all of four minutes.
Mom stood outside the side door, waiting for me as I came around the bend.
She and I sat at the kitchen table together eating our bowls of hot soup or Spaghetti O’s or plates of leftovers.
I drank a glass of cold milk while my mother drank a cup of hot coffee.
We talked about my morning at school.
Sometimes our eyes met in laughter after I said something silly.
The giggling was the best.
Every lunch ended with a gentle hug before my return trip back to school for the afternoon.
All these years later, I still breathe in the sweet scent of Ivory soap in the nape of my mother’s neck.
I still feel the embrace of her arms around my back.
I still hear her voice, “I love you.”
Lunch with my mother! It was my favorite part of the day.
I share this story because afternoon lunches eaten at home with a parent are no longer a part of the equation.
Neighborhood schools are a thing of the past. Walking home for lunch, therefore, is a moot point.
That I was allowed to actually leave the building and walk home to eat lunch is remarkable.
My own children, although they walked to school just three blocks away, ate lunch at school.
Last year, I mentored an elementary student during lunch, which was half an hour.
By the time my student waited in the lunch line with the other students, gathered food on a tray, found me waiting in the atrium, and then ate lunch, we spent 15 minutes or less together.
While sitting with my elementary school friend — while people walked past and echoes of chatter in the distance — I often thought about lunch with my mother in the comfort of our home.
These days, there are no lunches at home. Sadness.
These days, hugs are frowned upon in schools, so no hugs. Sadness.
What I would not give to have just one more lunch with my mother.
Just one more.
