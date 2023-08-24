A number of years ago, I wrote a column about things I questioned and did not understand.
The questions were answerable, all of them, but I still couldn’t wrap my head around them.
At the end of the column, I asked readers to send me their list of things they questioned and did not understand.
“I would like to compile them,” I wrote, “and write a column about all things questionable.”
There were no takers.
I continue to wait.
But I still would like to know, so I am offering the same deal this week.
If you ever wanted to be quoted in the newspaper, this is your big break.
Meanwhile, I am sharing a few of the questions I had then because I am still searching for answers now. It is a tedious affair.
Why aren’t teachers and those in the military fairly compensated for the good and noble work they do?
People in both professions are still woefully underpaid, so still waiting for an answer. It is deplorable that I am still waiting.
Why do newscasters and people who should have a command of the English language continue to blatantly misuse “I” and “me” when they speak?
This continues to be a thing and it is irksome.
Why are Roman Catholic priests not allowed to marry?
I grew up in the Catholic church and know all the history, but seriously, why? Will this ever change?
Why do insurance companies refuse to pay for preventative fluoride treatments on teeth, but will pay or partially pay for extractions and filling cavities?
Still scratching my head on this one. What gives?
Why is popcorn upwards of $7 a bucket at the movies?
These days, a large bucket of popcorn is now $8. Adding butter is extra.
In closing, what are your questions? What don’t you understand in this world?
One inquiring mind wants to know.
Please send me your list via my email address below.
