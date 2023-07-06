My mother wrote “Take good care” on the bottom of every letter and card before she signed her name.
It was never “Take care.” The good was always present.
The three words were also spoken at the end of phone conversation.
In person, too, and always followed by a hug.
I can hear my mother speak the three words as I type this column.
The words bring me comfort, like a blanket wrapped around my shoulders on a cold day or holding a cup of hot tea.
I don’t believe I have heard anyone say “Take good care” to me since my mother died, which was over 20 years ago. I was 45 years old.
This brings me to last week when I thought about one of my readers.
Anna and I began corresponding a few years ago after she sent me an email with kind words about one of my columns.
We became email pen pals, often sharing life stories, news about our families, medical issues and procedures, and requesting prayers when needed.
Anna’s favorite season is winter, especially when snow covers the ground, when the “world is quiet and still.”
She always, somewhere along the way, writes “Hug those precious granddaughters for me.”
Since I had not heard from Anna in some time, I decided to call.
Our conversation was delightful and uplifting, similar in nature to our emails.
We talked about her husband’s recent birthday celebration, our coleslaw recipes, and what she and her family had for lunch that day — green beans, potatoes, and summer sausage.
After all these years, it was wonderful putting a voice with a name, putting a voice to the words typed in her emails.
When it was time to go, Anna thanked me for calling, adding that our conversation brightened her day. I concurred.
We made plans to meet for coffee in Logansport when the hot weather subsided.
And then, at the very end of the conversation, Anna said the following: “Take good care.”
Sometimes in life, earthly angels are in our midst, and without even knowing, they gift us with the most tender of moments.
And just like that, my mother was right there with us.
