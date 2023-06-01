While sitting in rocking chairs on the porch at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, it is common to strike up conversations with other people sitting in rocking chairs.
The conversations usually center around Mackinac Island, the clip clopping of horse hooves, the fresh air, where we live, books we’ve read, current events, and what entree we ordered the night before.
This past Sunday, we met a gregarious man from Missouri.
He sat right down next to my husband, leaving a rocking chair between them, which was for his wife, who we met later.
After pleasantries were exchanged, the man asked where we were from.
“Frankfort, Indiana,” Dan said.
“Do you have moles in Indiana?” the man nonchalantly asked.
Pause.
“Yes, we have moles in Indiana,” my husband responded.
“Let me show you a video,” said the man, who proceeded to show us a video of a man using his bare fist to pound down a mole tunnel. Eventually, the man sticks his hand in the tunnel, grabs the mole by his tail, and plucks him out of the ground.
Pause.
“That’s me,” the man said with a smile.
And it was. The man sitting in the rocking chair was indeed the man in the video capturing the mole with his bare hand.
We were agog.
His name is Rodney Mills. He is called, I kid you not, the MOLiminator.
“Moles are fascinating. They have 44 teeth,” Mills continued. “Twelve incisors, four canines . . . “
He lost me at the molars.
By this time, Mills’ wife took a seat on the reserved rocking chair.
“And they have a sixth digit on each paw,” Mills added. “It’s an extra padded thumb used for digging. They are fascinating.”
“Moles eat earthworms,” Mills continued, sounding much like a professor giving a lecture. “They bite off the worm’s heads. The bodies grow back. More food for later.”
Pause.
There were more stories about a snapping turtle, a snake, and a tarantula.
“There was a scorpion, too,” his wife nonchalantly added.
To this, Dan asked the following: “Did you know about all of this when you married him?”
I did not hear her answer, for I was still processing the severed worm head situation.
When we returned home, I looked up the MOLiminator online. And there he was with the moles, giving free tutorials and such. Check it out.
You, too, can remedy your pesky mole problem with your own bare hand.
Amazing stuff! Who knew?
Just another afternoon on the porch.
