Alexander Hamilton.
We know that guy, don’t we?
We know Hamilton was one of the Founding Fathers.
We know Hamilton’s fetchingly chiseled and slightly profiled face on the ten-dollar bill.
We know Hamilton was appointed by George Washington as the first Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.
We might know other facts learned in U. S. history class, now cloistered deep in our minds from long ago, not easily retrieved.
But what are those facts? What do we really know? What exactly do we remember?
Not to fret. Enter American actor, composer, and lyricist Lin-Manual Miranda and his wildly successful musical “Hamilton.”
How Miranda took a slice of history and crafted it into a hip-hop, fast-talking and singing musical — one that is just under three hours — is nothing short of remarkable.
Here is how it all unfolded. While on vacation in Mexico, Miranda read Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, which, in turn, inspired him to write the musical.
Ah, yes, a biography about Alexander Hamilton. Light vacation reading for sure.
I began listening to “Hamilton” when it opened on Broadway in 2015.
The show was a resounding success, earning a Pulitzer Prize for drama and 11 Tony awards in 2016.
But nothing compares to seeing the National Touring Company perform in real time on stage at The Murat in Indianapolis.
The words stunning and powerful come to mind, not to mention cleverly and beautifully written, acted, and staged.
But I digress. Let’s get back to what we know and remember about Hamilton or better yet, what we don’t know. In my case, the below facts have eluded me for decades. Here goes:
Hamilton was born a bastard.
Hamilton was an orphan.
Hamilton found himself in the cross hairs of a high-profile sex scandal involving an unethical woman and her extortionist husband.
Hamilton founded the Bank of New York.
Hamilton started the New-York Evening Post, which eventually became the New York Post.
Hamilton died after Vice President Aaron Burr shot him in the stomach during a duel.
I now know more about Alexander Hamilton (and George Washington, King George III, Thomas Jefferson, Aaron Burr, James Madison, and Marquis de Lafayette) than I ever imagined.
And so, centuries after his untimely death, Hamilton’s legacy continues.
We owe a debt of gratitude to Miranda for creating a world where hip-hip meets American history, for bringing to life the men who shaped our country, and for doing so with captivating creativity.
Alexander Hamilton.
We know that guy, don’t we?
And now we know even more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.