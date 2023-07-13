For the state, a growing population should equal a growing tax base.
According to the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, from 2021 to 2022, Indiana had the smallest annual population increase in nearly a decade. For obvious reasons, the state should strive to improve that metric.
Counties and communities that are not growing in population are often seen as failing; however, that is not always the situation and a deeper review of the county’s tax base is critical to determine the future of a county or community.
A low rate of natural population increase was the primary driver of Indiana’s slow growth. The state’s average life expectancy is shrinking. That information was highlighted by the Governor’s Public Health Commission. Multiple factors created the lower life expectancy, including the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdoses and suicides.
Matt Kinghorn, demographer at the Indiana Business Research Center, reported that Indiana had another year of relatively low fertility rates and experienced only 1,024 more births than deaths in the state last year. Indiana’s population increase was 20,720, so a net migration benefited the state.
As expected, most of the population growth was in central Indiana around Marion County/Indianapolis. Once again, Hamilton County (+7,591) set the standard for population growth. No other county saw growth equal to half of Hamilton County’s growth. Allen and Clark counties showed significant increases in population comparable to some of the counties around central Indiana. As a growth in percentage, the fastest-growing counties outside central Indiana were in southeast Indiana: Ohio County (+2%) and Switzerland County (+1.6%). So, it is not impossible for rural counties to grow their population.
It is difficult to pinpoint an exact reason some counties are growing in population. Access and proximity to destinations such as parks, outdoor recreation and health care are critical factors. Also, quality, efficient and transparent government services give people a reason to move to a new community.
However, does every community or county in Indiana need to increase its population to be considered successful? Is it more important to grow the population or grow the tax base?
Much like a company may decrease its workforce but become more efficient and profitable through robotics, a county can grow its tax base without an increase in population. Allowing high assessed valued investments, like solar and wind-turbines, can increase assessed value without creating increased demand on government services.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, a community may be growing in population which creates a demand on more services like schools, courts and infrastructure. However, if the tax revenue from the growing population does not exceed the demand for the services they require, the existing tax base subsidizes the population growth. This can create a reduction in quality government services as Indiana’s levy growth law does not easily allow for a higher levy due to a growing population.
Creating jobs with a higher-than-average income for the county seems like an unquestionable way to increase a county’s tax base unless many of the workers are from outside the county and the income taxes follow the workers to the county of residence. If the property taxes created by a new company are all captured to benefit the company and not the community at large, the tax base may not grow much and property tax rates increase.
Populations and tax bases do not always grow equally. The state and local tax review task force should consider these dynamics when considering changes to the state and local tax structure.
