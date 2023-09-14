This past Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I wrote a column about that shocking and harrowing morning. The words came quickly and with purpose.
Because I do not want to ever forget what happened that day, I offer, with respect, the column in its entirety.
“This past Saturday, I went to the New Hope Church Country Marketplace. There were homemade treasures of the edible kind to be purchased. My stash included ham loaves, blueberry muffins, a delectable assortment of cookies and a mini banana bread.
As I walked out the door with my bag of goods, I noticed a bench to my left. The bench was so inviting. I almost heard it calling my name. I sat down, taking in the end of summer greens and yellows surrounding New Hope Church.
I looked up at the sky. It was bright sapphire blue and dotted with cotton ball clouds. It was simply breathtaking. There was a breeze, too, the kind of breeze that makes you close your eyes, breathe in deeply and offer a prayer of gratitude. Which is exactly what I did.
But there were other things to think about that morning, for it was the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Like all of us who lived through or watched on television the harrowing hours of that day, we remember, don’t we? We remember it all. We remember where we were, who we were with, what we were doing, where we were going.
I was in my bedroom getting ready to attend a meeting at my church. My friend, Cindy Hoyer, called me that morning. I heard the tears through her strained voice, even though I could not see them. An unusual sense of urgency enveloped her normally calm demeanor.
Cindy asked if I had been watching news. I had not. She asked me to turn on the television. I did. I did so just in time to see the second plane crash into . . . well, you know the rest of the story.
We watched together from different rooms in our respective houses. Collectively, we were in shock.
Every year on 9/11, I think about that morning, my friend Cindy, that phone call, all the people who died, all the people who lived but who are forever scarred, and all the helpers.
In a poignant and riveting speech given in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, President George W. Bush said the following:
‘We saw that Americans were vulnerable but not fragile, that they possess a core of strength that survives the worst that life can bring. We learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death. We vividly felt how every hour with our loved ones was a temporary and holy gift. And we found that even the longest days end.’
Americans — vulnerable but not fragile, surviving the worst that life can bring, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death.
I closed my eyes for the second time that day. I took a deep breath. And I offered another prayer of gratitude.”
