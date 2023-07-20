I recently used the word nubbins in a sentence when sending a friend an email.
Here is how it all unfolded.
At the end of the casual email, my friend wrote the following about the debilitating and oppressive hot days we have been experiencing in Indiana: “Enjoy the great weather!”
“The great weather wears me down to the nubbins,” I wrote back. “The recent 80-degree days are not my favorite.”
My friend’s response: “Nubbins?”
Nubbins looked so odd there on the page, all by itself as a stand-alone sentence with a question mark.
Who does not know about nubbins?
I started to explain what nubbins meant, and then I realized something.
I had no idea what the word nubbins means, despite the fact I have used it in the same sentence and context for decades. Was I using the word improperly?
So, I looked up nubbins on Dictionary.com, that snazzy spelling site replete with definitions, synonyms, antonyms, and sentence examples.
Here goes.
Nubbin, a noun, is something that is small for its kind or a small projecting part or bit.
Given as an example: “. . . had only the nubbin of a crayon left.”
Nubbin was first used as a word in 1692.
Synonyms are tidbit and speck and lump, all of which could not properly be used in the context of the sentence sent to my friend.
“The great weather wears me down to the lumps.”
“The great weather wears me down to the tidbits.”
“The great weather wears me down to the specks.”
All of them just a bit peculiar sounding, just a bit off the mark.
But nubbins! Now there’s a word.
Nubbins has everything to do with wearing me down for whatever reason, with the end result being that I have no legs left (what an image), just stubs.
Or nubs, as in worn down crayon pieces.
Or nubbins.
It sounds good, so I’m keeping it!
