I am not much for watching the news these days, but I did watch last week after learning that Titan went amiss while on its way to the Titanic.
The eventual catastrophic implosion of the submersible was a horrifying tragedy.
I waited for the good news that all five people were alive and well.
By the third day, I prayed against all odds that Titan would surface to the top of the ocean.
I prayed for survival.
That, of course, did not happen.
The days passed with no word and a limited oxygen supply. The outcome, it appeared, was grim.
I then prayed for death, a quick and pain free escape route.
Thank God, that did happen.
Almost two weeks later, we now know, according to various reports, that Titan had mechanical issues, rusty ballasts, equipment malfunctions, battery problems, and was operated with a plastic Logitech game controller.
The United States Coast Guard, a host of engineers, and even James Cameron, director of the movie “Titanic,” have weighed in on the tragedy.
When I first heard about Titan making the descent into the unforgiving North Atlantic Ocean, I cringed.
Others who do not mind being encased in a submersible do not cringe. They are obsessed with all things Titanic, and will, it appears, do anything to see the remains of the ill-fated ship resting on the bottom of the ocean’s floor.
I understand the fascination with the Titanic. I am fascinated with her artifacts, but when in their presence, my mind is never too far away from the fact that I am standing near and looking at hallowed objects collected at the expense of those who perished on that fateful night in 1912.
The artifacts also remind me that life is fleeting, and on any given day, time is of the essence.
What I struggle with the most, however, are the words spoken by OceanGate founder and CEO and Titan pilot, Stockton Rush.
“At some point safety is just pure waste,” Rush told CBS correspondent David Pogue. “I mean if you want to be safe, don’t get out of bed. Don’t get in your car. Don’t do anything.”
Pure waste? Goodness gracious.
According to reports, Stockton also ignored safety warnings by his employees and acknowledged in 2021 that Titan’s design had “broken some rules.”
Now, sadly, there are five more souls, including Stockton, resting on the ocean’s floor.
And speaking of rest, is it finally time to end visits to the Titanic?
Is it finally time to let the souls who perished rest in peace?
It should be.
For the love of everything sacred and hallowed, just let them all rest in peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.