Town Hall was a success
The League of Women Voters of Cass County would like to extend our gratitude for the success of our Town Hall event held June 28th.
Thanks go out to our panel of guests of elected officials — Treasurer Daphne Slusher, Recorder Beth Liming, Assessor Cathy Isaacs, and Auditor Chery Alcorn — for their participation and engagement for this open dialogue interaction with the community.
We are very pleased to have been able to bring more awareness and understanding of the four branches of our county government and how they work together. The LWV plans to incorporate more open dialogue Town Hall events to expand the community’s awareness and understanding of the roles of our local governments’ city and county elected officials.
The Town Hall event would not have been a success without acknowledging the outstanding participation of our local establishments.
We would like to thank the Logansport-Cass County Library, Pharos-Tribune, Cass County On-Line-Existential Media, and Iron Horse Broadcasting.
Between these establishments we were able to have a space for the event, media coverage, and an extended amount of information that was provided to the public.
Most importantly, we would like to thank all the citizens who participated in discussions which enabled us to address several topics. This level of community involvement illustrates the need for more nonpartisan opportunities to work together to create a stronger and more successful place to work and live.
For more information on future events and voter information please visit our Facebook page at League of Women Voters of Cass County.
— League of Women Voters of Cass County
