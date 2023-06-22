Amid the pantheon of ecological problem, endangered wetlands face a PR challenge: They are, in the public mind, synonymous with swamps. And swamps, in turn, are synonymous with snakes and mosquitoes.
But those images are misleading. “A wetland,” Indra Frank of the Hoosier Environmental Council explained, “is defined by being saturated with water at least a portion of the year and saturated enough to change the nature of the plants and soil there.” The term may also comprise bogs, grasslands, fens, prairies, marshes and forests, as well as swamps – which, you may have noticed, hold no monopoly on the state’s mosquitoes.
Once, a quarter of Indiana was wetlands. Here, the Great Black Swamp sprawled east from what became New Haven into northwest Ohio. Further west, the Great Kankakee Marsh stretched from near South Bend to the Illinois border.
But over the past couple of centuries, those natural areas made way for farms and cities and highways. Today the Great Black Swamp and the Grand Kankakee Marsh survive only on dusty maps.
People willing to brush aside their value as home for a diversity of wildlife need to remember that wetlands are also a vital part of the state’s water system. “We’ve lost approximately 90% of the state’s original wetlands,” Frank said. “But now we’re receiving more precipitation than we used to, and more of it is arriving in heavy storms.
“Those wetlands are like giant sponges that can help soak up excess stormwater and reduce floodwater,” Frank continued. “We actually need them more than ever.”
A state task force representing a spectrum of interests on the issue made similar observations in a report issued last November, emphasizing the impact wetland reductions can have on water quality, as well as control of flooding “and the loss of agricultural income, damage to infrastructure, and significant economic hardship.”
Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that removes wetlands not directly connected to a stream or lake from federal protection. The change will be felt throughout Indiana.
Before the court’s ruling, Frank said, 80% of Hoosier wetlands had federal protection; state regulations covered some of the remaining 20%. But going forward, Frank estimates that protection could shrink to 20% or less. Thus, the numbers may be in effect reversed: 80% of the state’s wetlands could be vulnerable to unregulated development unless Hoosiers step up to defend them.
In the early 2000s, when Indiana still viewed itself as an environmentally enlightened state, the legislature enacted protections for wetlands that would have made the gutting of the federal rules less potentially damaging. But pressure from builders and developers led lawmakers to roll back some of those rules in 2021.
An effort to further weaken the state protections fell short in this spring’s session. But so did a proposal to offer more incentives to those who incorporate wetland preservation into the use of their land.
Going forward, Indiana’s legislature no longer has the luxury of chipping away at wetland law to curry favor with heedless developers. At the very least, lawmakers should put a hard stop on further efforts along those lines. They could also get behind proposals to incentivize builders, developers, farmers and other landowners who find ways to avoid, protect or restore wetlands on their properties.
But in fact, Hoosiers don’t have to wait for a change of heart by Republican supermajorities at the Statehouse. Advocates must find a way to show those beyond the environmental/outdoor-group axis that voluntarily conserving wetlands is in everyone’s interest. As the state task force put it: “Indiana is at a point where the cumulative loss of wetlands is having a measurable negative impact on residents.”
Some environmental issues can best be addressed at the regional, national or even international level: The toxic smoke that recently drifted over the Canadian border to cause havoc on the East Coast. Rivers that ignore state lines as they agglomerate pollution and carry it downstream. Climate change that menaces the entire world. Mega problems that require mega solutions.
But potential damage to Indiana’s wetlands can only be averted by Hoosiers working together in the best interests of their state. As a rallying cry, “save the wetlands” is not exactly the inland equivalent of “save the whales.” But that needs to change. Now more than ever.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
