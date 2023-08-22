Around 200 years ago, Jean Baptiste Duret developed a fur trading site in Carroll County, which he left three years later and became an early settler of Logansport.
One hundred years later, in August of 1923, French Post Park was established in Duret’s honor. And now, 100 years after that, the park celebrated its centennial anniversary during a celebration held on Aug. 20.
The celebration, sponsored by Carroll County Parks Board and Friends of Carroll County Parks, saw food, vintage cars on display, live music and a pie auction. In addition, furs and other related items were set up to simulate a fur trading post, said Sara Daly Brosman, a park neighbor and volunteer for Friends of Carroll County Parks.
Artifacts, such as beads, pottery shards and projectile fragments that were found in a survey by the University of Indianapolis, were also shown during the celebration. University of Indianapolis Professor of Anthropology Chris Moore said some of his favorite items that were found are some glass beads that could potentially be trade beads from the early 19{sup}th{/sup} century trading post.
“Just, you know, digging a small number of holes out here, we found 2000 years’ worth of information about the people who have used this place, which, I mean, you can look around, there are dozens of people here today, maybe [we can] get 100, 150 people visiting here today,” Moore said. “People have been visiting here for 2,000 years and, for me, that’s pretty cool. You can go to any spot and there’s a long history of, you know, occupation, of use. It has different meanings for different people, and we’re all connected that way. But, to me, that’s really awesome. That’s why I do this job.”
A ceremony was also held that featured a rededication from President of Friends of Carroll County Parks Joe O’Donnell, a performance of ‘On the Banks of the Wabash’ by Marc Burton and speeches from park neighbors and members of Friends of Carroll County Parks, among other things. At the end of the ceremony, flowers were sent along the Wabash River in memory and honor of those who have passed.
“Today, we rededicate this park in the memory of those who saw its potential and established French Post Park,” O’Donnell said during his speech. “Today, we honor the words, wisdom and efforts of those of past pioneers, current supporters and friends who have helped along the way.”
Brosman said the program was set up to be similar to the original dedication ceremony in 1923. She said the festivities that were offered recreated the time period of the original dedication, and she said they wanted people to have an appreciation for that time period and farther history. The ceremony and celebration spoke of what the space means to people and the memories that were built here, Brosman said.
“[The event is] significant because the space is still here. It has been well maintained, it has been well used and it’s… a gem of Carroll County that has been preserved for everyone to use,” Brosman said. “And so, it’s significant because we’re marking a beautiful place, 100 years later.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.