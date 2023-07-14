Before 1912, Logansport artist Wils Berry was commissioned to paint a version of the painting “Lincoln the Rail Splitter” for the Lincoln Club of Cass County, now the Republican Party. Through its years, it has been through parades and campaigns and traveled to various locations around the state.
Now, the painting has been restored and will soon be displayed in Logansport for all to see again.
According to co-owner of the Pear Tree Gallery Tom Partridge, the painting is 79 inches wide and 107 inches tall and belongs to the Cass County Republican Party. He said the Cass County Historical Society ended up in possession of the painting and they contacted the Pear Tree Gallery to see if the gallery could repair it. Partridge said the painting was in very bad shape when the gallery received the painting.
“It had been taken off of its stretcher bars, been kind of crudely framed…,” Partridge said. “Of course… it was very dirty, it had never been cleaned… it was very soiled and had holes in it.”
The painting was then sent to the Chicago Conservation Center to be repaired, Partridge said. He said the conservation center cleaned the painting, put a protective backing on it and built stretcher bars for it. Now that the Pear Tree Gallery has received the painting back from repairs, they will be putting a frame on it in the coming weeks, Partridge said.
“So, we’ve done this kind of thing before where we’ve had paintings repaired by conservators,” Partridge said. “So, in the art world, there are conservators for paintings, for drawings, for books, for all kinds of specialty things. They are the brain surgeons of the art world, and they know what they’re doing. It takes a long time to get it done. This has probably been gone for, I think it’s been at least six, seven months that it took.”
Republican Cass County Central Committee Secretary Barrie McClain said the painting, once framed, will be placed in the PNC lobby of the Cass City Center. McClain said the location was selected because of its security, but also because of its easy accessibility so that people may see the painting.
“We are looking for a place that would be secure when there [were] no employees around to guard it,” McClain said. “So, if we put it between those two doors, when the bank closes, they lock their door on their side and then the other door is locked by the owners of the PNC Building on the other side so that… anybody who wanted to see it could walk in the back door if it happens to be unlocked, but then they could just see it through the glass and it would be protected.”
The history of the painting, McClain said, starts when an artist named Chambers made the original painting in 1860 as a campaign banner. An Indiana regiment then acquired it and carried it as a banner that was exhibited throughout different cities, McClain said. Logansport native and prosecutor James Monroe Justice saw it during the Civil War and acquired it after the war, where he brought it back to Logansport. This painting was used in campaigns and political events, but when he died, it was given to another justice in Chicago, McClain said.
“And then the Lincoln Club of Cass County missed having this rail splitter one around because it had been in the Logansport area,” McClain said. “So, they commissioned Wils Berry to do a ‘Lincoln the Rail Splitter’ portrait, and that’s the one we have. And it was commissioned prior to 1912...”
McClain said the exact year the painting was commissioned is unknown. She said the Wils Berry painting went from the Lincoln Club Headquarters, the old Cass County’s courthouse and then was loaned to previous state treasurer Julian Ridlen in 1979.
“And then he brought it back and it was in the Republican Party headquarters there on 103 East Market Street, until Kelly Mitchell got elected state treasurer,” McClain said. “And so, it was in her office for eight years, and then when she was completing her term, it was shipped back to Logansport.”
Partridge said there are a lot of Wils Berry paintings owned by private collectors around Logansport. While the Wils Berry painting is an original painting, McClain said there are lots of “Lincoln the Rail Splitter” paintings made by many different people that all look very similar. However, she said this painting is important to Logansport’s history in two ways.
“Just because of the painter, Wils Berry, who is quite renowned. And, his history is featured by [the] Historical Society and people have all heard of Wils Berry,” McClain said. “There’s many Wils Berry paintings hanging in homes of Logansport people. And the other, because of its history with the Republican Party, the Republican Party feels quite attached to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.